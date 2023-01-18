Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Man crashes truck into a ditch and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when a Bedford Police officer was alerted to an erratic driver in a maroon Ford F-150 swerving on State Road 37 near 29th Street just after 11 a.m. on Thursday. Dispatch then received a second call reporting the driver ran a stop...
witzamfm.com
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Investigators Looking Into Cause of Apartment Fire
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of Wednesday’s fire at an apartment building on North Lincoln. Calls to Monroe County Central Dispatch started coming in at 10:30 Wednesday morning and City Fire Department crews were on the scene within three minutes. Two crews from the Monroe Fire Protection District provided additional help. The blaze spread quickly resulting in significant fire, smoke, and water damage to 18 apartments. More than 40 occupants were displaced. No injuries to residents were reported but 2 firefighters were taken to the ER for evaluation and later released. Several pets escaped during the firefighting efforts. Bloomington Animal Care & Control were called to help recover and care for the animals.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident
BEDFORD – An intoxicated Bedford man was arrested on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle on Tunnelton Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Eric Johnson on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and OWI endangerment. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department police report,...
wbiw.com
Sellersburg ISP Post Detective Makowsky honored for 35 years of service
SELLERSBURG – Recently, Superintendent Doug Carter Honored Master Trooper Detective David Makowsky for 35 years of service to the Indiana State Police and the citizens of Indiana. Detective Makowsky is a 1978 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. In 1982 he graduated from Indiana University with...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated driver removed off the roads after numerous reports of erratic driver
MITCHELL – A Texas man was arrested Sunday after a Mitchell Police officer received numerous reports of an erratic driver in a black truck traveling north in the southbound lane on State Road 37. While the officers were traveling north on State Road 37 near Hancock Avenue, he spotted...
Wave 3
Man arrested in Jackson County after driving drunk with child in car
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after driving intoxicated with a child in the car. According to the release, Wednesday morning a trooper with Indiana State Police stopped a car for going 109mph on I-65 in Jackson County. The driver was arrested after the investigation showed...
wbiw.com
Bedford man files civil law suit against Bedford Police, the Mayor, and the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – A Bedford man filed a civil lawsuit against several Bedford Police officers and the City of Bedford after an incident on January 8, 2021. The lawsuit was filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023. The seventeen-page lawsuit was filed by Bloomington law firm Mallor...
bcdemocrat.com
Police: Former clerk stole $1,000-worth of office supplies; Smith charged with 2 felonies, facing more charges from last year
Former Brown County Clerk Kathy Smith was formally charged with two felonies last week for theft and official misconduct following an investigation by local law enforcement. On Jan. 3 Brown County Det. Brian Shrader was asked to look into a case concerning Smith allegedly stealing items — mostly office supplies — from the clerk’s office.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Raymond Johnson
Raymond Johnson, 82, of Bedford, passed away on January 19, 2023, at the IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 2, 1940, he was the son of George and Eliza (Noble) Johnson. He married Martha Brinegar on November 12, 1972, in Lawrence County and she preceded him in death on October 13, 2020. Raymond attended Tunnelton High School and worked for Carpenter Body Works, where he retired. He was also a farmer. Raymond was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Leesville.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Geneva “Becky” Dale Weldon
Geneva “Becky” Dale Weldon, 90, of Bedford, IN, passed away on January 20, 2023, at her residence. Born on October 12, 1932, in Hattieville, AR, she was the daughter of Walter and Emma (Holyfield) Baughman. She married Max Weldon in 1952 in Russellville, AR, and he preceded her in death.
wbiw.com
Register now for the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick
BEDFORD – Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce at the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick, hosted this year by the Linton-Stockton Chamber on Apr 11, 2023. Sponsored by NSWC Crane, the Buy Indiana Expo aims to align Hoosier companies with unique opportunities to expand their business through contracts with government centers.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Darrel W. Geitz
Darrel W. Geitz, 92, of Seymour, Indiana passed away on January 19, 2023, at Seymour Place, his assisted living home for the past four years. Darrel, often called Pastor by his congregation members, was born to Phillip and Mary Geitz on October 31, 1930, on a farm in Latimer, Iowa. Darrel graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, and was ordained as Missionary at Large in Latimer, Iowa in 1956. Churches he has served are Grace, Emmaus, and Cheshire Lutheran churches in Connecticut; Our Savior and Messiah churches in Evansville, Indiana, and Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour, Indiana; Divine Savior in Shepherdsville, Kentucky and finally as Chaplain at The Lutheran Community Home, Seymour.
Former Brown County clerk accused of stealing office supplies faces 2 felony counts
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A former county clerk’s sticky fingers filched office supplies in the waning days of her term, landing her in legal trouble again, police say. Former Brown County Clerk Kathy L. Smith faces two felony counts after being accused of stealing office supplies and other items totaling more than $1,000. Smith is […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Camby Hutton, 55, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Starr Knott, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. James Rothrock, 38, of...
wbiw.com
Man caught on video damaging his neighbor’s property and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing a charge of criminal mischief after several reports of a property line dispute with his neighbor. According to the caller she paid Travis Norman Group LLC to conduct a survey of her property. The company staked out the property line and provided a copy of the survey to the woman on December 21, 2022.
Indiana Daily Student
Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
vincennespbs.org
House fire in Vincennes this morning
There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
