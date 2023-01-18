Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of Wednesday’s fire at an apartment building on North Lincoln. Calls to Monroe County Central Dispatch started coming in at 10:30 Wednesday morning and City Fire Department crews were on the scene within three minutes. Two crews from the Monroe Fire Protection District provided additional help. The blaze spread quickly resulting in significant fire, smoke, and water damage to 18 apartments. More than 40 occupants were displaced. No injuries to residents were reported but 2 firefighters were taken to the ER for evaluation and later released. Several pets escaped during the firefighting efforts. Bloomington Animal Care & Control were called to help recover and care for the animals.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO