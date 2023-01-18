ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man crashes truck into a ditch and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when a Bedford Police officer was alerted to an erratic driver in a maroon Ford F-150 swerving on State Road 37 near 29th Street just after 11 a.m. on Thursday. Dispatch then received a second call reporting the driver ran a stop...
BEDFORD, IN
witzamfm.com

US-231 Closed for Three Hours

Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
FRANKLIN, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Investigators Looking Into Cause of Apartment Fire

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of Wednesday’s fire at an apartment building on North Lincoln. Calls to Monroe County Central Dispatch started coming in at 10:30 Wednesday morning and City Fire Department crews were on the scene within three minutes. Two crews from the Monroe Fire Protection District provided additional help. The blaze spread quickly resulting in significant fire, smoke, and water damage to 18 apartments. More than 40 occupants were displaced. No injuries to residents were reported but 2 firefighters were taken to the ER for evaluation and later released. Several pets escaped during the firefighting efforts. Bloomington Animal Care & Control were called to help recover and care for the animals.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Intoxicated man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident

BEDFORD – An intoxicated Bedford man was arrested on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle on Tunnelton Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Eric Johnson on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and OWI endangerment. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department police report,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Sellersburg ISP Post Detective Makowsky honored for 35 years of service

SELLERSBURG – Recently, Superintendent Doug Carter Honored Master Trooper Detective David Makowsky for 35 years of service to the Indiana State Police and the citizens of Indiana. Detective Makowsky is a 1978 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. In 1982 he graduated from Indiana University with...
SELLERSBURG, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Police: Former clerk stole $1,000-worth of office supplies; Smith charged with 2 felonies, facing more charges from last year

Former Brown County Clerk Kathy Smith was formally charged with two felonies last week for theft and official misconduct following an investigation by local law enforcement. On Jan. 3 Brown County Det. Brian Shrader was asked to look into a case concerning Smith allegedly stealing items — mostly office supplies — from the clerk’s office.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Raymond Johnson

Raymond Johnson, 82, of Bedford, passed away on January 19, 2023, at the IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 2, 1940, he was the son of George and Eliza (Noble) Johnson. He married Martha Brinegar on November 12, 1972, in Lawrence County and she preceded him in death on October 13, 2020. Raymond attended Tunnelton High School and worked for Carpenter Body Works, where he retired. He was also a farmer. Raymond was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Leesville.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Geneva “Becky” Dale Weldon

Geneva “Becky” Dale Weldon, 90, of Bedford, IN, passed away on January 20, 2023, at her residence. Born on October 12, 1932, in Hattieville, AR, she was the daughter of Walter and Emma (Holyfield) Baughman. She married Max Weldon in 1952 in Russellville, AR, and he preceded her in death.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Register now for the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick

BEDFORD – Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce at the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick, hosted this year by the Linton-Stockton Chamber on Apr 11, 2023. Sponsored by NSWC Crane, the Buy Indiana Expo aims to align Hoosier companies with unique opportunities to expand their business through contracts with government centers.
FRENCH LICK, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Darrel W. Geitz

Darrel W. Geitz, 92, of Seymour, Indiana passed away on January 19, 2023, at Seymour Place, his assisted living home for the past four years. Darrel, often called Pastor by his congregation members, was born to Phillip and Mary Geitz on October 31, 1930, on a farm in Latimer, Iowa. Darrel graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, and was ordained as Missionary at Large in Latimer, Iowa in 1956. Churches he has served are Grace, Emmaus, and Cheshire Lutheran churches in Connecticut; Our Savior and Messiah churches in Evansville, Indiana, and Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour, Indiana; Divine Savior in Shepherdsville, Kentucky and finally as Chaplain at The Lutheran Community Home, Seymour.
SEYMOUR, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Camby Hutton, 55, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Starr Knott, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. James Rothrock, 38, of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man caught on video damaging his neighbor’s property and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing a charge of criminal mischief after several reports of a property line dispute with his neighbor. According to the caller she paid Travis Norman Group LLC to conduct a survey of her property. The company staked out the property line and provided a copy of the survey to the woman on December 21, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
vincennespbs.org

House fire in Vincennes this morning

There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
VINCENNES, IN

