Chehalis Basin Strategy Facilitator Reflects on Decade Mediating Fish, Flood Issues

Chronicle
Surprise Razor Clam Digs Resume This Week at Copalis Beach
Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) on Friday confirmed razor clam digging would reopen at Copalis Beach only on Saturday, Jan. 21, followed by additional opportunities on Monday, Jan. 23, and Wednesday, Jan. 25. The surprise announcement came after closures due to domoic acid levels.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia
Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
Chronicle
130 Thurston County Homes Sold for $1 Million or More in 2022
The number of homes in Thurston County that sold for $1 million or more reached a new high in 2022 — 130 homes, up from 100 units in 2021, according to year-end data released by Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Although overall single-family homes sales fell sharply, down 21 percent...
Chronicle
Economic Alliance of Lewis County Holds Summit at Mayfield Lake Aimed at Increasing Area Tourism
With the Economic Alliance of Lewis County having recently acquired the Discover Lewis County program, the alliance held a summit at the Mayfield Lake Resort and Marina Wednesday evening for tourism-oriented Lewis County businesses and organizations. Representatives from groups in attendance included Visit Rainier, the White Pass Scenic Byway, the...
Chronicle
Thurston County Is Ending Free Mulch Program Over Concerns About Safety, Content
Thurston County is ending its free mulch program at the Waste and Recovery Center (WARC) in Lacey on Jan. 31 because of concerns about customer safety and materials contained in the mulch. Mulch will continue to be available on a first-come, first-served basis through the end of the month. Customers...
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
thurstontalk.com
Three Days of Razor Clam Digging on Copalis Beach Only Starts Saturday, January 21
Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) today shellfish managers confirmed razor clam digging reopens at Copalis Beach only on Saturday, January 21, followed by additional opportunities on January 23 and January 25. “We know this is short notice, but promised to...
nwpb.org
A park from pollution: 30 years after the ASARCO smokestack demolition, Tacoma’s waterfront transforms
It was a clear day in Tacoma on January 17, 1993. Commencement Bay was crowded with boats. Families gathered on boat decks and across North Tacoma sidewalks to watch the demolition of what was once the tallest smokestack in the world, the ASARCO smokestack that loomed over Tacoma’s waterfront for nearly 100 years.
q13fox.com
Chilly rain Saturday, mainly dry Sunday
Grab a warm, waterproof jacket - heavy rain is sweeping through Western Washington today. It's also chilly! Temperatures are below-average. Today, high tides could give way to minor coastal flooding in Sequim and the Central and North Coast. Check out the advisory in effect:. For Port Townsend and Bellingham, king...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Housing Authority Breaks Ground on Housing Hilltop Affordable Housing Project
Pierce County Council announcement. Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4) joined Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA 10th District) and Congressman Derek Kilmer (D-WA 6th District) at the Housing Hilltop Groundbreaking Ceremony, Friday, Jan. 20. Housing Hilltop is an affordable housing project from the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) that will bring 231...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Women Survive ‘Spectacular’ Crash Between Chehalis and Centralia in January of 1963
Three 19-year-old Linfield College “coeds” narrowly escaped death and serious injury on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 20, 1963, in what The Chronicle described as a “spectacular one-car accident.” While between Chehalis and Centralia the three women crashed after the one driving the car “dozed for a minute.”
Chronicle
Updated: Amid Lawsuit, YMCA Purchases Remainder of Land From Mineral Lake to Nisqually River
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated since first being posted Thursday morning after The Chronicle received a news release from the YMCA. The YMCA of Greater Seattle has purchased 1,600 acres of land abutting its 500 acres on the north shore of Mineral Lake in northeast Lewis County.
KOMO News
'Oakley Carlson Act' proposed in Washington Legislature
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Folks gathering to honor missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson this weekend were likely pleased by the recently proposed legislation inspired by her story. The "Oakley Carlson Act" — House Bill 1397 — was written by Rep. Jim Walsh of the 19th District and has been filed in the Washington state 68th legislative session. The bill is aimed to maintain the safety of children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Chronicle
David Burnett Reflects on Decades Fighting for Sovereignty, Prosperity
Fat with rain, the Chehalis River howls over Rainbow Falls — “Slōsid,” or “fish trap,” these ancient fishing grounds were named. Across the highway are the last old growth trees in this half of the county. Between these prehistoric bodies stands a giant. His...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: System Should Not Go Easy on Onalaska Mail Thief
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza and his deputies for the arrest of Amber K. Ingram (AKA Amber K. Rushton or Amber K. Blankinship) the mail theft ring leader that was recently discovered from Onalaska. The hard work and dedication that Sheriff Snaza...
Chronicle
In Focus: ToledoTel Named Business of The Year, Dianne Dorey Gets Evergreen Award at Chamber Banquet
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet in the TransAlta Commons at Centralia College on Friday night. With hundreds in attendance, Chamber Executive Director Cynthia Mudge announced ToledoTel as the Business of the Year. Vice President and CEO Dale Merten accepted the award on behalf of the South Lewis County business, acknowledging other employees in the crowd. He noted the company's effort to expand broadband internet to the Winlock area through a partnership with Lewis County.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 21, 2023
• ANNA M. TERESKI, 75, Centralia, died Jan. 13 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • JEANETTE L. BROOKS-MILANO, 70, Centralia, died Jan. 13 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WILLIAM J. MORRIS, 67, Centralia, died Jan....
Chronicle
Gathering for Oakley Carlson Set for Sunday in Montesano
For the ninth time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson will commence this weekend in Grays Harbor. The event, which will be put together by Jordan Wolfe, comes as Oakley’s biological mother, Jordan Bowers, is on trial for four counts of identity theft. Bowers, who is one of the prime suspects in Oakley’s disappearance, faces the possibility of a 15-year sentence in prison if found guilty.
Chronicle
UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight
Michelle Mackey’s family is now desperately trying to fly her back to the U.S. as the private hospital she is currently in, Hospital CIMA in San Jose, Costa Rica, is now refusing to give her any non-emergency medical care. According to an update from Lindsay Fillman, a family friend...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Charlena Mason: 1927-2023
Charlena Vernita Mason was born March 17, 1927, in Grand Blanc, Michigan, to Mabel Woodcock and Virtol Hall, as the third of seven siblings. Raised in Flint, Michigan, she graduated from Central High School. She met her husband John Mason during WWII as a pen pal supporting the war effort....
