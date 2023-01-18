Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
One injured in overnight south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report of a person shot on the 1000 block of Siebert Street at 4:37 a.m. The 32-year-old victim was found with several gunshot wounds. He was...
WSYX ABC6
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
WSYX ABC6
CCS employee killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
WSYX ABC6
Flock cameras used to help police track down stolen cars
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The trend of stolen cars doesn't seem to be slowing down and police officers across Franklin County are frustrated. But there is new technology that could be used to address the issue. Flock cameras are being used more and more to help police fight...
WSYX ABC6
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
WSYX ABC6
Victims identified in death investigation in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police have released the names of the three adults found dead in a home on January 18. Officers responded to a well-being check at a house located along Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. There, they found three dead adults, two men and a woman, inside the house. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram- a father, mother, and son.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department pushes for flock cameras to be used countywide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showcased a new technology to township leaders Thursday night that will help police fight crime. Franklin County Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said flock cameras serve as another tool in their toolbox to complete investigations and fight crime, especially the rising trend of stolen vehicles.
WSYX ABC6
New Franklin County Jail set to open soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
WSYX ABC6
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
WSYX ABC6
Nalah Jackson appears in federal court for alleged kidnapping of Columbus twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, appeared in a federal court in downtown Columbus on Friday. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping...
WSYX ABC6
Drivers will learn to share the road with ODOT's automated vehicles next month
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers on a 35-mile stretch of highway between Franklin and Logan Counties will have to share the road with two semis outfitted with automation as the Ohio Department of Transportation and Drive Ohio continue to study autonomous vehicles. Two test trucks will be on U.S....
WSYX ABC6
Safety initiative helps Licking County community hire 8 new first responders
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — Eight first responders were sworn in Friday following intensive training at Monroe Township Fire Department. It’s part of a new initiative by Ohio Public Safety to increase the dwindling number of firefighters in the state. Fire Chief Dudley Wright said the firefighters hired Friday...
WSYX ABC6
City leaders, U.S. Marshals to work together to reduce violent crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus, community leaders and neighbors are working with federal law officials to look at ways to partner together and prevent violence in city neighborhoods. "Whatever this district needs, whatever this city needs, if we can provide the assistance we will," Robert Davis,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
WSYX ABC6
614 Restaurant Week preview with High Bank Co.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You can help the Children's Hunger Alliance while getting a good deal on your meal, Restaurant Week begins on Monday. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco spoke with the general manager of High Bank Co. Benjamin Greg about the deals they're cooking up this week.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believe to be a hound mix...
WSYX ABC6
Undercover video of school officials sparks debate over critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The debate over critical race theory in the classroom is causing a stir in two local districts. All of it the fallout from a video circulating on the web. Hidden cameras brought into Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools by self-proclaimed investigators exposing what they...
WSYX ABC6
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
WSYX ABC6
Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
WSYX ABC6
Columbus health and wellness expert explains how to beat the winter blues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’ve ever found yourself feeling down during the winter months, you’ve experienced the winter blues. Gabbe Health & Well-Being director, Arianna Galligher shared how to beat winter depression and the Star Program with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
