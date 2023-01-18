ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

One injured in overnight south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report of a person shot on the 1000 block of Siebert Street at 4:37 a.m. The 32-year-old victim was found with several gunshot wounds. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS employee killed in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Flock cameras used to help police track down stolen cars

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The trend of stolen cars doesn't seem to be slowing down and police officers across Franklin County are frustrated. But there is new technology that could be used to address the issue. Flock cameras are being used more and more to help police fight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
WHITEHALL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Victims identified in death investigation in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police have released the names of the three adults found dead in a home on January 18. Officers responded to a well-being check at a house located along Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. There, they found three dead adults, two men and a woman, inside the house. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram- a father, mother, and son.
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

New Franklin County Jail set to open soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

614 Restaurant Week preview with High Bank Co.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You can help the Children's Hunger Alliance while getting a good deal on your meal, Restaurant Week begins on Monday. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco spoke with the general manager of High Bank Co. Benjamin Greg about the deals they're cooking up this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believe to be a hound mix...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
COLUMBUS, OH

