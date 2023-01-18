Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Early Life of Henry David ThoreauMint MessageConcord, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Sister Virginia Crowell, a Contemplative Sister of the Good Shepherd
Marlborough/Framingham – Sister Virginia Euphrasia Crowell, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Bethany Health Care Center, Framingham, MA after a long illness. Sister Virginia was 91 years of age and had been a Contemplative Sister of the Good Shepherd for 73 years. Sister Virginia Euphrasia was born in...
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Marlborough High School grad named to Forbes 30 Under 30
MARLBOROUGH – The new year has arrived and the Forbes 30 Under 30 2023 list has been released with one of Marlborough High School graduates included. Matheus Fonseca, 21, made this year’s list along with a number of other notable entrepreneurs. He started a company while still in high school to develop new content within Minecraft.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough Girl Scout cleans grave markers for Silver Award project
NORTHBOROUGH – The grave markers in the Howard Street Cemetery are shining more brightly, thanks to a local Girl Scout. Lana Ingerslev, who is a freshman at Algonquin Regional High School, cleaned the markers as part of her Silver Award project. The Silver Award is the second-highest award that...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough Police Department gains two new officers
NORTHBOROUGH – Two new officers will be joining the Northborough Police Department. “[It’s] always an enjoyable opportunity when it comes to appointing new police officers and watching people embark on their career,” said Chief William Lyver during the Jan. 9 Board of Selectmen meeting. During the meeting,...
communityadvocate.com
‘Worthy successor’ Sara Belise takes the helm of MPL as director
MARLBOROUGH – Mayor Arthur Vigeant and the Marlborough Public Library Board of Trustees have announced that Sara Belisle has been named the new director of the Marlborough Public Library. Belisle is succeeding Margaret Cardello, who is retiring from the position after over 12 years of service with the city.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury High School students discuss acceptance, inclusion with middle school students
SHREWSBURY – In front of hundreds of fifth- and sixth-graders at Sherwood Middle School, Shrewsbury High School (SHS) sophomores Hardika Patel and Peyton Duke shared stories of acceptance and inclusion with their younger peers. Patel, who is a member of the SHS Trivia Team and a peer mentor in...
communityadvocate.com
Cummings program grants $43,000 to local nonprofits
REGION – The season of giving has arrived for 19 MetroWest nonprofits, which just received a collective $43,000 through Cummings Properties’ Cummings Community Giving program. Each year, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm invites staff to select a local nonprofit or two to receive a cash donation from...
communityadvocate.com
Hazmat responds to Marlborough company
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department responded to chemical spill at Rinchem on Hayes Memorial Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Jan. 19. It led to response by the Department of Fire Services District 3 hazmat team and a cleanup company. Rinchem is company that provides temperature warehousing, packaging and...
communityadvocate.com
Dr. Emily S. Eleftheriou joins Modern Dentistry of Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Modern Dentistry of Shrewsbury announces the addition of Dr. Emily S. Eleftheriou to its team. Dr. Eleftheriou joins husband-and-wife team Dr. Medhi Karimipour and Dr. YiChen Wei in Modern Dentistry’s mission to deliver state-of-the-art dental care for patients’ exceptional oral health. Dr. Eleftheriou is a...
communityadvocate.com
Community meeting on Haze of Grafton set for Jan. 26
GRAFTON – A community outreach meeting for the proposed Haze of Grafton marijuana business will be Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The proposed location is 135 Westboro Road in North Grafton — the same site as Pecorino’s and Wicked Twisted Pretzels. According to Colonel...
communityadvocate.com
Agility equipment, water stations among potential amenities at Northborough dog park
NORTHBOROUGH – Residents had a chance to take a closer look at the details of a proposed dog park off Boundary Street on Jan. 10. This marked the second community meeting regarding the dog park, and the town and its consultants sought feedback on the 75% construction documents. At...
communityadvocate.com
The latest on Westborough’s Town Election
WESTBOROUGH – With just a few days remaining until nomination papers have to be submitted, the annual Town Election is shaping up like this:. Select Board (one seat, three-year term) – Ian Johnson (candidate for re-election) School Committee (two seats, three-year terms) – Lisa Edinberg, Raghu Nandan (candidates...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Cultural Council receives state funding
HUDSON – Massachusetts state Rep. Kate Hogan (D-Stow) and Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton) along with Chair of the Hudson Cultural Council Donna Specian have recently announced the award of 2023 grants for cultural programs in Hudson and surrounding towns. The Hudson Cultural Council is part of a network of...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Food Pantry, Travis Manion Foundation to sponsor Ruck March
HUDSON – The Hudson Community Food Pantry is partnering with the New England Chapter of the Travis Manion Foundation for a Ruck March starting at American Heritage Museum and ending at the food pantry at 28 Houghton St. The drive will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, as part...
Comments / 0