52 Perfect Saturdays in Sonoma County
Take a look ahead at the new year, with our weekend-by-weekend, month-by-month collection of favorite seasonal experiences—from mushroom expeditions in January to wildflowers-potting in April to our favorite way to do pumpkins in October. Your expert guides? Members of the newsroom at our sister publication, The Press Democrat, where insider knowledge of the community we share is a matter of pride.
Healdsburg Couple Transforms 100-Year-Old Cottage Into a Modern Home
From the sunny side of their Healdsburg street, Katrina Schjerbeck and Danny Brennan’s vintage two-bedroom Healdsburg cottage looks freshly updated, with tall windows and a new roof and siding. But getting to this end result took more than 10 years, as the family completed a series of projects over...
Part of Joe Rodota Trail closed temporarily to relocate homeless encampments
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Part of the Joe Rodota Trail was temporarily closed on Friday to remove homeless encampments and to remove safety hazards, Sonoma County officials say. The trail, which stretches 8.5 miles, runs alongside Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. It has a popular bicycle and pedestrian path. Workers with Sonoma County Regional Parks put up fencing to close the trail between Hampton Way and Dutton Avenue.
16 Best Restaurants in Healdsburg
It’s hard to have a bad meal in Healdsburg. With celebrity chefs and Michelin stars on each block, this dazzling Sonoma County outpost has become a destination for foodies. The concentration of notable restaurants may make it hard to pick just one, which is why we say, don’t limit yourself!
Petaluma Is Getting a Luxury Foodie Hotel from Chef Charlie Palmer
Chef Charlie Palmer has announced plans to develop a culinary-focused 93-room hotel with a 190-seat restaurant and rooftop bar in downtown Petaluma. The 66,500-square-foot, five-story luxury property will be located at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street and is slated for a 2026 opening. It is a collaboration between Palmer’s recently-launched hospitality group, Appellation, and EKN Development Group of Newport Beach.
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — A woman died after crashing her Tesla into a swimming pool in Northern California on Saturday, authorities said. According to the California Highway Patrol in Marin, the vehicle crashed in San Rafael, located north of San Francisco, KRON-TV reported. In a news release, the CHP said that the accident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. PST.
Top 5 Sonoma Wineries for Foodies
Many Sonoma County wineries are doing double duty these days, serving food alongside their fine wines. It’s a delicious trend that allows visitors to more fully savor the wines’ versatility with everything from potato chips to salmon en croûte dotted with fresh basil butter. While wineries can’t...
SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
Top Chefs to Discuss Latest Passion Projects at Barndiva Event
Chefs Duskie Estes, Tanya Holland and Elizabeth Falkner, with Jennifer Reichardt, part of the family behind Liberty Ducks farm, will come together at Barndiva’s Studio B from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday to discuss their latest passion projects. Holland, who gained international fame with her soulful Brown Sugar Kitchen...
Sonoma County’s new approach to disaster relief
The County of Sonoma is opening Recovery Support Centers in communities most impacted by economic loss from the winter storms, an innovative new model to disaster response and recovery that seeks to direct government and nonprofit assistance to people disproportionately impacted by economic losses during the January storms. Under the...
Starks to Open Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant
Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro early this summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the long-empty, former Bollywood space at 535 Fourth St. with plans to serve classic bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels. The restaurant also will feature a fresh seafood bar, along with wine and cocktails.
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
Another Cannabis Dispensary Robbed in Sonoma County by Group of Thieves
Another cannabis dispensary in Sonoma County was robbed this weekend. Doobie Nights Store Manager Donald Monday says 3 cars pulled up to the side of the building early Sunday night on Santa Rosa Avenue, and that’s when thieves pried open a door to gain access to the dispensary…. “It...
‘Frozen River’ Causes Crash on Ukiah’s Lovers Lane
A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
Police: 3 arrested after attempted cannabis dispensary burglary near Petaluma, 100 mph vehicle chase
(ThePressDemocrat) Three Bay Area men were arrested Tuesday after authorities responded to an attempted burglary at a cannabis dispensary near Petaluma, the second targeting a dispensary in Sonoma County in two days, according to police. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possessing burglary tools, resisting arrest and evading...
