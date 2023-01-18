Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Court date continued for Timberville man
The Timberville man arrested following a 19-hour standoff with police has seen his court date continued for another month. According to online records, a “review progress” hearing for Joshua Ryan Litten was continued until February 24th in Shenandoah County General District Court. He’s facing five total charges, including three counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
cbs19news
Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31. Homes submitted a letter of intention to retire to County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald and Michael Shull, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, dated Friday, Jan. 20.
wsvaonline.com
Avian Flu found in Rockingham County turkeys
Virginia poultry producers received some disturbing news from the Virginia Departmenjt of Agriculture and Consumer Services this morning. ‘. Michael Wallace, V[DACS Director of Communications, confirmed that a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County has reported the state’s first positive case of Avian Flu. Wallace says the department is...
theriver953.com
FRPD reports the search for a suspect
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) reports the search for Xavier Davonne Roy. Roy has been known to frequent the South Shenandoah Avenue Kendrick Lane area of Front Royal. Roy is a black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall with brown hair and eyes. A picture of Roy is found...
cbs19news
Fatal car crash in Scottsville kills driver
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in Scottsville. According to a statement from the ACPD, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
Waynesboro Police looking for armed robbery suspect
The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.
wina.com
Driver charged in fatal Ivy Road crash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – The driver in a crash that killed an Albemarle County man in the 2100 block of Ivy Rd. on Jan 12, 2023, has been charged with reckless driving. After further investigation, the Charlottesville Police Department was able to determine that the victim, Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, was walking his bicycle across Ivy Rd. when he was struck, not riding it as initially reported on the scene. This changes their initial status from bicyclist to pedestrian.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
pagevalleynews.com
MG III becomes funeral director at family business
January 21, 1993 — Dow N. McGrady III is now serving as a funeral director at the Bradley Funeral Home. McGrady, 24, is the son of Dow N. McGrady Jr., an owner of the funeral home, and Mary McGrady of Luray. The senior McGrady has been with the Bradley firm since 1965.
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
Ruckersville woman given suspended time on drug charge in Rapp Circuit Court
A Ruckersville woman given a second chance by Greene County Circuit Court back on December 20, 2021 for felony drug possession found herself in Rappahannock County Circuit Court on Thursday, facing a judge for sentencing on a similar charge. Sandra Adair Wynn, 40, admitted to Judge Stephen E. Sincavage that she’s "used poor judgement” in the past. According to a summary of facts presented in court Commonwealth’s Attorney Arthur L. Goff said law enforcement stopped Wynn for speeding at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Hillsboro Road in Huntly on June 6, 2021. Wynn gave Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Meade permission to search her vehicle and he "found...
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities investigate a tip from the NCMEC
The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reports an arrest after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). On Jan. 18 the PCSO received a cyber tip from NCMEC indicating that someone in Page County either uploaded or downloaded an image or video that could be considered child phonography.
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices heading back up
Prices at Virginia pumps are on the rise. Triple-A reports the average resident of the commonwealth is paying around 3-29 per gallon for gas. This time last week, regular gas hovered around 3-16. People in southeast Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. A ten-cent pricing swing is present in Harrisonburg,...
WHSV
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-car crash in Augusta County early Saturday morning. They said a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road and into a tree. Officials say this is all the information...
