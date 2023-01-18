Sometimes being Black in America means it’s only a matter of time before you come across a white person who can’t wait for an excuse to call you the n-word. A video was posted to Twitter Wednesday that showed a Black FedEx worker, reportedly in Douglasville, Georgia, amid a confrontation with a racist white man who may or may not have assumed the title “grand wizard” at some point in his life.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO