How can I tell if a betting site is a scam?

(WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau is warning football fans about scams.

Gambling is legal through reputable sites, but the bureau said that there are deceptive ones. They said that scammers create websites to look legitimate and offer so-called “risk free” bets, but they claim that there are technical issues when betters try to collect, or they demand personal information.

Gamblers are urged to visit the BBB’s website to find a sportsbook that has been approved.

