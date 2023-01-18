ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘How are they heroes?’ These TX lawmakers want to eliminate Confederate Heroes Day

By Eleanor Dearman
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGDgU_0kJLtgtk00

Democratic state lawmakers on Wednesday called for the repeal of Confederate Heroes Day as a state holiday.

The day honoring Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederate states, Confederate General Robert E. Lee and “other Confederate heroes” has been a state holiday since 1973. It falls on Jan. 19, Lee’s birthday. It often falls in proximity of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is celebrated each year on the third Monday of January.

“When we talk about what Confederate Heroes Day is, it is a remembrance of a horrible past,” Houston Democrat Jarvis Johnson said. “A past that has done irreparable damage to many of the residents of the state of Texas, and even today for children that are growing up, because it’s a constant reminder of what our past truly was.”

This session marks Johnson’s third time filing a bill to abolish the holiday , but past bills haven’t gained traction in the Texas Legislature.

“It is long overdue that we eradicate this relic of a racist history in our state, in our country, where people fall to keep people who look like members of our caucus enslaved,” said Rep. Ron Reynolds, who chairs the House Legislative Black Caucus. “Think about that for a minute. How are they heroes?”

It remains to be seen whether the bill ultimately becomes law this session, but speakers at the Wednesday press conference were optimistic.

“We believe that this is going to be the year by which we will get this bill passed and eradicate a horrible history that some — not so many, but just simply some — embrace ,” Johnson said.

Jarvis’ bill did not get a committee hearing in 2021. In 2019, it was left pending in the State Affairs committee, chaired at the time by now House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican. A handful of Republican House members signed on to the bill in 2021, but most did not seek reelection.

Phelan declined to comment through a spokesperson on Wednesday. Requests for comment sent to the offices of Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick were not immediately returned. Craig Goldman, chair of the House Republican Caucus, also did not immediately return texts seeking comment.

Texas is one of 10 states that recognize Confederate holidays , according to Axios.

Johnson was joined Wednesday by Sen. Nathan Johnson, a Dallas Democrat who will carry the bill in the Senate, House Democratic Caucus Chair Trey Martinez Fischer and Mexican American Legislative Caucus Vice Chair Christina Morales, as well as other House Democrats.

“This thing doesn’t belong on our books,” Nathan Johnson said. “It creates divisions, whether we want it to or not, between people. It creates resentment. It causes damage.”

Jarvis Johnson of Houston disputed the notion that Confederate Heroes Day is a reminder of one’s culture or heritage.

“I want to tell you about culture and heritage, because the Confederacy is also my culture and my heritage,” he said.

Johnson, who is Black, said his great, great, great grandfather fought for the Confederacy as a slave owner. That man raped his great, great, great grandmother, who was a slave, Johnson said.

“At no point in my life, at no point in my children’s life, will I ever celebrate that part of my history,” he said. “There is no point in celebrating an individual who created harm and did such harmful things to others. So, the notion that we continue to celebrate that at this time, obviously, is the wrong thing to do.”

Advocates for abolishing the holiday also called attention to recent pushes to eliminate “critical race theory” in the state by Republican lawmakers.

“This very body tells us that we cannot talk about things in our culture, things that we believe, but yet for some reason, the state is sanctioning that we can talk about Confederate Heroes Day so much so that we have a holiday to back it up,” Martinez Fischer said.

Comments / 8

Keith Reagan
3d ago

the Democratic party is just trying to erase their own history. The Confederate army was controlled by the Democratic Party when the REPUBLICANS ended slavery

Reply
3
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

Editorial: Ginger Nelson's Gun Control Push

In her final months in office, Mayor Ginger Nelson is going out with a bang, pushing for more gun control regulations on law abiding Texas gun owners. Last week, Nelson appeared at a press conference for Big City Mayors to unveil the organization’s legislative priorities for the current Texas legislative session. Nelson is a member of the organization, of which several mayors from across Texas have joined. The organization pushes different advocacy issues important to the mayors of those cities.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas still silently celebrates Confederate Heroes Day

One hundred and sixty-two years after the U.S. split to fight in a Civil War to decide whether Black people should have freedom or be enslaved, Texas still commemorates Confederate soldiers as "heroes" every year on Jan. 19. Texas state representative Jarvis Johnson (D-Houston) recently filed House Bill 51, which...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

When showing up at the Texas Capitol made a difference

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Cody Stephens, a Crosby High School senior, had planned to attend Tarleton State University on a football scholarship when he died of sudden cardiac arrest while asleep on his father’s recliner on May 6, 2012.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Bill to ban Chinese citizens & government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans

Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land. Filed in November by Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Senate Bill 147 would ban citizens, governments and entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land here, part of what she and other Republicans have said will help stem foreign influence in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
20K+
Followers
600
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy