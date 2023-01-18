DFW Airport detects second highest number of firearms in nation in 2022, TSA says

DFW Airport security screening officers detected the second most firearms in luggage at airports nationwide in 2022, the Transportation Security Administration said.

TSA security found 521 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage from airports in North Texas, all during routine X-ray screening of carry-on property at checkpoints, TSA said.

At DFW, 385 firearms were detected in 2022, the second highest in the nation behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with 448 firearm seizures. Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport is in third with 298 finds, according to TSA.

Dallas Love Field Airport saw 127 firearms confiscated in 2022.

In 2022, TSA screened approximately 761 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide, detecting one firearm for every 116,394 travelers screened.

When TSA officers see what appears to be a firearm on the X-ray screen, local airport law enforcement is immediately notified. Law enforcement then removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler, according to TSA.

What happens to the firearm and traveler is up to the airport law enforcement.

However, TSA can levy a civil penalty again the traveler. TSA considers factors when determining the civil penalty amount, including whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits will be revoked for a time. The duration will depend upon the seriousness and if there is a history of repeated offense.

Firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage, even with a concealed weapons permit. Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage, according to TSA. Replicas are prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.