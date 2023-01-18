Read full article on original website
Top 10 Dolly Parton Songs
Dolly Parton songs are some of the most beloved of the last 50-plus years of country music. Parton has built one of the biggest careers in country music on the strength of hits in a wide variety of styles, keeping up with the trends and changes in country over the years, but never losing sight of her core appeal.
All of Miranda Lambert’s Albums, Ranked
Since releasing her major-label debut album, Kerosene, in 2005, Miranda Lambert has made a name for herself in country music through emotional lyrics and a badass attitude. It's a trend she continues with each solo record she releases, including her most recent project, Palomino. Throughout the last two decades, Lambert...
Morgan Wallen Teases Humbling New Song, ‘I Wrote the Book’ [Listen]
Morgan Wallen is back with another musical sample on social media. In what's become the norm for the Tennessee native, he's giving fans a taste of what's coming down the pike with a song called "I Wrote the Book." Wallen begins by listing some things he knows a bit about...
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True
Dolly Parton Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Song That Came to Her in a Dream [Listen]
Dolly Parton's 77th birthday is on Thursday (Jan. 19), and she's celebrating with a gift for her fans: A new song. During a video chat conversation about her new line of Duncan Hines box mixes, Parton tells Taste of Country that the song — called "Don't Make Me =Come Down There" — will deliver her signature lighthearted sense of humor, but it draws inspiration from very serious subject matter.
Country Rocker Matt Jordan Lets His Inner Eric Church Out on ‘Love Was Enough’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Matt Jordan is happily married to wife Jenna, and the couple have been blessed over the years with three children. However, the St. Louis native can still remember a day when life looked awfully different from the blessed life he lives today. “I have no complaints,” Jordan tells Taste of...
Mandi Sagal Speaks Her Truth With Powerful New Song ‘One Less Broken Heart’ [EXCLUSIVE]
Rising artist Mandi Sagal dissects the trauma left in the wake of a toxic relationship in her powerful new track "One Less Broken Heart," premiering at The Boot today (Jan. 20). In what she calls the most "important, authentic and vulnerable song I've ever written," Sagal gives a raw testimonial...
Erin Kinsey Kicks Things Up With Irresistible New Single ‘Boys In Boots’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Burgeoning singer-songwriter Erin Kinsey is kicking off 2023 on a high note. After wrapping up a landmark year, which included her debut appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, the Texas native is ready to share a brand new single that's already become a fan favorite. Her radio-ready new track "Boys...
Dailey & Vincent Soar on Vince Gill’s ‘Colder Than Winter’ in New Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Dailey & Vincent put their own spin on a classic Vince Gill song as part of their debut country album, and the special video they filmed for the track at the Grand Ole Opry will give you chills. The Grammy-nominated bluegrass duo recorded Gill's "Colder Than Winter" for their Let's...
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover
Dolly Parton’s Rock Album Will Feature Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Brandi Carlile + More
Dolly Parton's first full album foray into the rock world will feature guest appearances from some of music's biggest names. During a recent appearance on the daytime talk show The View, Parton revealed that she recruited an all-star list of collaborators for her upcoming album, fittingly titled Rock Star. The...
Hardy Bridges Genres With His ‘Meta,’ Self-Challenging New Album, ‘The Mockingbird & the Crow’
Hardy's album was finished. He'd written and recorded all the songs. He'd come up with the concept of a half country, half rock project — eight tracks of each genre — fleshed out the concept, turned it into his label and shot the artwork. The record even had a name, Michael Hardy, with the singer's first name symbolizing his country singer-songwriter side and his last name symbolizing his hard rock side.
Dolly Parton Shares One of the ‘Greatest Thrills’ From the Studio as She Makes Her Rock Album
Dolly Parton's upcoming rock 'n' roll album is full of some of the most legendary artists of the rock world, like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steven Tyler. With all those acts lending their talents, the album-making process is sure to be unlike anything Parton's done in all her long, storied career — and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, she offered up a little glimpse into what's like being in the studio.
Remember When Reba McEntire Joined the Grand Ole Opry?
Reba McEntire was already well into her career as a country music singer by the time she was formally inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 17, 1986. Her induction came nearly a decade after her first appearance on the hallowed stage, and the night was not without controversy.
Bailey Zimmerman Had to Make One Small Change to Pursue His Country Career
Bailey Zimmerman has always had raw talent as a singer, but he changed one big thing about the way his voice sounded before he truly began to pursue country music stardom. The up-and-comer shares that story with Kelleigh Bannen during a new installment of Today's Country Radio on Apple Music. Zimmerman was recently named an Apple Music Up Next artist, and that's just the latest accolade for the rising star, whose debut single, "Fall in Love," rose to the No. 1 spot on the country charts in 2022.
Chris Young Album Update: It’s Almost Ready — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]
Willie Nelson Tributes Harlan Howard on New Album, ‘I Don’t Know a Thing About Love’
Willie Nelson returns this spring with a new studio album, I Don't Know a Thing About Love, a 10-track tribute to Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Harlan Howard. The new music kicks off with Nelson's version of the classic "Busted," which Harlan wrote in 1962. Johnny Cash recorded the song with the Carter Family a year later, and Ray Charles and John Conlee both subsequently had hit singles with their versions of the song, too. Nelson himself has sang the song plenty in the past, too: He and Charles included a live version of "Busted" on Charles' 2005 live project, Genius & Friends.
Matt Hillyer Rises From the Ashes With Rollicking New Single ‘Holdin’ Fast’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
When the world stopped, country music singer-songwriter Matt Hillyer knew he needed to get going. "When everything shut down during the pandemic, the one thing I did say to myself was, 'Man, if I don't come out on the other side with a whole bunch of songs, then I'm not a songwriter at all," Hillyer admits to The Boot from a recent tour stop in Colorado. "So, I wrote a lot."
Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton + More Sign on for New Reality TV Show, ‘My Kind of Country’
Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck have been named as the hosts of My Kind of Country, a new televised singing competition that's set to air on Apple TV+. The eight-episode series will follow the three stars as they step into the role of talent scouts, inviting contestants from all over the world to Nashville in pursuit of the next big country A-Lister.
Willie Nelson’s New Album Celebrates the Work of Hit Songwriter Harlan Howard
It's been less than a year since Willie Nelson released an album, but the country legend already has a new project ready to share. On March 3, the 89-year-old innovator will drop his 73rd studio record, I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The project features renditions of the most popular and beloved tracks penned by the late Harlan Howard, one of country music's most influential songwriters.
