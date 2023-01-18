ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Subway Security: Another man dies following attack near a Baltimore metro stop

BALTIMORE -- A man has died after someone attacked him with a sharp object near the Upton metro stop in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area received multiple reports of a cutting in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a man with cuts to the chest, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where medical personnel pronounced him dead. "It's really very hard," a relative of the victim told WJZ. "Gotta stop the violence. Life is too short."This investigation comes more than three weeks...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City State's attorney Ivan Bates to try man charged for murdering cellmate

BALTIMORE — City State's attorney Ivan Bates will try a man accused of murdering his cellmate at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake facility, Bates announces in a press conference Friday. Gordon Staron Jr., 34, of Harford County, is charged with first-degree murder, after prosecutors alleged that he killed his deaf cellmate, who was found dead inside their cell at Central Booking on Oct. 9, 2022, the Baltimore Banner reported.  Staron was already incarcerated for the fatal stabbing of a man in the 1400 block of East Monument Street at a bus stop. Assistant State's Attorney Tonya LaPolla said the state intends to seek life without the possibility of parole.   
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case

BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.The motion — filed on behalf of her six private lawyers — came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
townsquaredelaware.com

Drug Operation Leads to 22 Arrests for Drug Sales

Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. The Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest.
