Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson cafe reopens after water crisis closure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson restaurants are beginning to recover from the city’s latest water crisis. Staff with Broad Street Baking Company and Cafe say business has returned to normal sine reopening on January 4. Management says customers have been supportive in helping to raise sales. They’ve also returned to full staff. The business had […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for robbing several Jackson stores. The Jackson Police Department says Khaliaya Williams, 18, is charged with multiple felony crimes. According to the department, Williams committed armed robbery of a Shell gas station and two Dollar Generals. JPD says the robberies happened...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again

Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Person shot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, January 20. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanging Moss Road. A vehicle had been shot into, and the occupant was hit. They were taken to the University of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

All in the family? Mississippi mother, two children arrested in suspected forgery operation that stole thousands from businesses

A suspected forgery operation was apparently all in the family for a Mississippi mother and her two grown children, who were recently arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from businesses with fraudulent checks. Investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests following an investigation into a suspected forgery operation within...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Legal fees pile up in Jackson city leaders’ garbage fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legal fees continue to pile up in the protracted battle that will eventually determine who picks up Jackson residents’ trash. To date, the mayor and city council have racked up more than $345,000 in attorneys’ fees and expenses. Approximately $158,000 of that comes from...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

