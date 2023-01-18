Read full article on original website
WLBT
Gluckstadt Mayor’s Youth Council to hold bake sale and car wash
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The Gluckstadt Mayor’s Youth Council will be holding a bake sale and car wash on January 28 and 29 at the Gluckstadt City Hall located at 343 Distribution Drive, Madison, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Jackson cafe reopens after water crisis closure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson restaurants are beginning to recover from the city’s latest water crisis. Staff with Broad Street Baking Company and Cafe say business has returned to normal sine reopening on January 4. Management says customers have been supportive in helping to raise sales. They’ve also returned to full staff. The business had […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Free family law clinic open to Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo residents Friday
A free civil legal clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Canton for residents of Madison, Holmes, Leake and Yazoo counties. The clinic will be at the Madison County Chancery Court at 146 West Center Street in Canton. The clinic aims to assist self-represented litigants with...
WLBT
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
WLBT
No special election needed to fill seat vacated by Toni Johnson, one commissioner says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special election will not be set to fill the election commission seat recently vacated by Toni Johnson. Instead, it will be filled during the regular election this November when the District 2 seat was again up for grabs. “For District 2 and District 4, this...
Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house
A new Zillow listing that’s reported to be a house that belongs to former Jackson State University football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders” features an expansive house in a pleasant country setting. “Welcome to your farmhouse oasis!” the listing begins. “This home was custom built in...
WLBT
Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for robbing several Jackson stores. The Jackson Police Department says Khaliaya Williams, 18, is charged with multiple felony crimes. According to the department, Williams committed armed robbery of a Shell gas station and two Dollar Generals. JPD says the robberies happened...
kicks96news.com
Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again
Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: We are forecasting partly cloudy skies today. Rain and storms return Tuesday, and another temperature drop on Wednesday!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!. Sunday, some rain chances look to linger throughout the early morning. Partly sunny throughout the day on Sunday with Highs reaching into the middle 50s and Lows will fall to the middle 30s overnight going into Monday morning. Going into the next workweek!
Person shot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, January 20. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanging Moss Road. A vehicle had been shot into, and the occupant was hit. They were taken to the University of […]
Man arrested after Madison police chase ends in Canton
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and another is injured after a police chase that began in Madison ended with a crash in Canton on Saturday, January 21. Officials with the Madison Police Department (MPD) said officers tried to pull over a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of […]
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Showers tapering off overnight. Glimpses of sun on Sunday. Possible storms Tuesday!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lows overnight will fall to the upper 40s with patchy fog and the rain letting up overnight. Sunday, some rain chances look to linger throughout the early morning. Partly sunny throughout the day on Sunday with Highs reaching into the middle 50s and Lows will fall to the middle 30s overnight going into Monday morning.
Trio arrested for forgery in Vicksburg fraud investigation
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her two adult children are facing forgery charges in connection to an ongoing fraud investigation in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Post reported a local business informed police that several fraudulent checks, written against a fake Huntington National Bank account, had been cashed for $4,628. Marsha Ann Reid, 66, and […]
All in the family? Mississippi mother, two children arrested in suspected forgery operation that stole thousands from businesses
A suspected forgery operation was apparently all in the family for a Mississippi mother and her two grown children, who were recently arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from businesses with fraudulent checks. Investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests following an investigation into a suspected forgery operation within...
Mayor Lumumba: A federal consent decree had been in place for wastewater in Jackson, Mississippi
Before its drinking water difficulties, Jackson had previously been under a federal consent decree for its wastewater. The mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Lumumba (D-Miss.) tells Chuck Todd about the city’s decades of water difficulties on Meet the Press NOW.Jan. 18, 2023.
WLBT
Legal fees pile up in Jackson city leaders’ garbage fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Legal fees continue to pile up in the protracted battle that will eventually determine who picks up Jackson residents’ trash. To date, the mayor and city council have racked up more than $345,000 in attorneys’ fees and expenses. Approximately $158,000 of that comes from...
WLBT
Protesters call for federal investigation into deadly shooting of Jackson man by Capitol Police officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members and a Jackson pastor are pushing for a federal investigation into the killing of a Jackson man by Capitol Police, an incident that happened nearly five months ago. Even now, little has been released to the public about the circumstances surrounding 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis’...
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
WAPT
Deion Sanders' home in Canton is on the market and it's a listing you have to see
CANTON, Miss. — Deion Sanders' 5,346 square-foot house in Madison County is on the market. The Coach Prime era at Jackson State University came to an end after three seasons and two-straight SWAC Championships. Sanders' is now the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, Sanders is selling...
