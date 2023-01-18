ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Rep. Scarsdale glad “very long road” has ended in the House

By By Sam Doran-State House News Service
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470IDW_0kJLt8AP00

BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Gov. Maura Healey administered oaths of office to three more lawmakers in her suite Wednesday morning, bringing the 160-seat House up to 159 members in the middle of bill-filing week.

For Rep. Margaret Scarsdale of Pepperell, the ceremony came just 15 hours after the House agreed to let her join its ranks following an in-depth examination of her seven-vote victory margin in last year’s election. “What a journey,” she told the News Service after being sworn in.

State Sen. Velis urging focus on Chelsea Soldiers Home, after Inspector General’s report found veterans living in unsanitary conditions

Also sworn into office Wednesday were Reps. Patricia Haddad of Somerset and Erika Uyterhoeven of Somerville, who both missed the House’s inaugural session on Jan. 4. After the oaths had been taken, Haddad told Healey that “we’re so proud to be the first to be sworn in by you.” The rest of the House was sworn in by outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker on his final full day in office.

Haddad told the News Service that her absence from the Jan. 4 session came after her husband suffered a fall and she had to take him to a hospital emergency room. The ordeal lasted all night, leaving her completely exhausted.

Uyterhoeven said she had been “really out” with a fever and had a “tough few days” that week.

Reformers take transparency votes into rules debate

There was a remote participation option that at least one representative might have taken advantage of on Jan. 4. The speaker’s office confirmed earlier this month that Rep. Jon Santiago, who serves as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, has been away on a deployment. He was considered sworn-in two weeks ago.

Around a dozen other lawmakers crowded into the governor’s office to watch Wednesday’s ceremony along with other guests and members of the Governor’s Council. Healey told the legislators she “look[s] forward to working with all of you” and acknowledged the partially-filled status of her own branch of government. “As you know, the lieutenant governor and I are still building out our team,” the governor said, “and it’s great to be joined here today by all of you … in this building.”

With a few Cabinet seats left to fill , the possibility remains open that Healey could pull from the Legislature’s ranks and create a quick vacancy — and create the need for a special election.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell sworn in Wednesday

In the meantime, one House seat remains a question mark. The Second Essex District continues to be represented on a holdover basis by Republican Rep. Leonard Mirra of Georgetown while a House special committee continues to review a one-vote margin between the incumbent Mirra and challenger Kristin Kassner, a Hamilton Democrat.

It was that special committee that opened the door Tuesday evening for Scarsdale’s swearing-in, with a seven-page report declaring her “properly elected and qualified.” (The full report is 462 pages long including appendices.)

The report called attention to “missteps” in the administration of Scarsdale’s election against Republican Andrew Shepherd of Townsend. The committee said those missteps were “benign” and did not affect the outcome, but that “similar missteps in the future, if occurring on a larger scale, could affect future elections.”

Asked about that finding Wednesday, Scarsdale told reporters that the results, which were subject to a hand recount, went through a “very thorough, very transparent, and very scrutinized process.”

“Like, you could not be in the rooms with the recounts that were literally crammed with volunteers, registrars, counsel, looking at these ballots, every single one, almost 20,000, looking at every single one of those by hand. So I think that the election was administered fairly, and very happy that we ended up being the victor,” she said. Now, Scarsdale said, she feels “fabulous” — and it’s time to get to work.

The first-time representative took office with just two and a half days until the term’s initial bill-filing deadline, but she said she’s already been working on “a cornucopia of bills” and aims to file around 12 proposals by Friday. Her initial priority list “runs the gamut,” she said, dealing with firefighters, teachers, nurses, and the environment.

“You know, it’s been a very long road, and it seems like at least this one is officially over,” Scarsdale said of her circuitous route to the swearing-in. “And that just means we can continue on the other road, which is really the more important road, about serving the district and giving First Middlesex a voice, and I love being a part of that.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Healey pledges full funding of 2019 education law

In her first appearance before Massachusetts' municipal leaders, Gov. Maura Healey said she would fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, seek supplemental funding to cover costs associated with serving migrant children in the state's public schools, and file an executive order to create a working group on how to structure the new housing secretariat the governor promised on the campaign trail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security

SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TaxBuzz

Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LUNENBURG, MA
WWLP

These grocery items saw the largest price drop last month

Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions. Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. […]
WWLP

WWLP

39K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy