Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC) on Thursday reported earnings were up 81% for the fourth quarter and 41% for 2022, compared with a year before. The parent company of Westamerica Bank said it had net income of $39.3 million in its fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, and $122 million for the year. Earnings per share were $1.46 for the quarter and $4.54 for the year, up 80% and 41%, respectively.

