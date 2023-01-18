Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Photos: North Bay Business Journal’s 2023 Book of Lists networking night
The release of the North Bay Business Journal's Book of Lists, containing information about local companies, organizations and business sectors, was marked with networking event Jan. 19 at The California Theatre of Santa Rosa. The Book of Lists sponsors were Exchange Bank, Ghilotti Construction Company Western Health Advantage, County of...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Summit State Bank hires business relationship officer
John Pavelka is joining Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank as vice president and business relationship officer. “With 20 years of community banking experience, John understands the Sonoma County business community and will play a key role in building customer relationships across the organization. We are happy to welcome him to our team,” said Brian Reed, bank president and CEO.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New tech at California Wine Country hotels gives guests a digital way to thank housekeepers
Waitstaff at restaurants get tips. Housekeepers at hotels? Not so much. But now Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, with 9,000 hotels in 100 countries worldwide, is leading the charge for change. It unveiled its mobile-tipping platform in September. “There’s no app to download and no software to install,” Scott Strickland, chief...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
P.F. Chang’s to open lone North Bay location in downtown Santa Rosa
The popular global restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s is coming to Santa Rosa and plans to open a 4,000 square-foot space at the mall’s main entrance along B Street. P.F. Chang’s spokesperson Katie Erwin said a firm date has not been established, but the company anticipates a late 2024 opening.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Ellman winery revamp wins Napa County approval
Lance and Neil Ellman decided the Soda Canyon winery they had approved by Napa County in 2019 needed a revamp before they ever built it. Since the original approval, the Ellman brothers have bought more land, and that's made a difference. They asked the county to allow them to move the winery, make it slightly bigger and move the entrance from Silverado Trail to Soda Canyon Road.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa’s Meritage Resort and Spa starts guestroom renovation project
The Meritage Resort and Spa in south Napa has begun an extensive renovation of its 322 guestrooms, the property announced Jan. 10. The remodel entails updating and modernizing the resort’s 157 Meritage guestrooms and 165 Bordeaux guestrooms. The work is scheduled for completion in March 2024, according the owners.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County Tourism releases mobile app to help visitors plan trips
Sonoma County Tourism has rolled out a mobile app it states will allow users real-time, location-based options for what to see, do, eat, drink and more, along with interactive maps, photos and detailed descriptions, the tourism agency stated . “We created the Sonoma County App to be as useful and...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Mill Valley commission approves 25-home development
The Mill Valley Planning Commission has voted to approve a 25-home mixed-use project on one of its busier corridors. The Planning Commission met Jan. 10 — a continuation of a meeting held in November — to consider the project at 575 E. Blithedale Ave. known as Richardson Terrace. The commission voted 4-1 to approve the project, with commissioner Greg Hildebrand opposed.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Earnings for Marin County’s Westamerica Bancorp jump 41% in 2022
Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC) on Thursday reported earnings were up 81% for the fourth quarter and 41% for 2022, compared with a year before. The parent company of Westamerica Bank said it had net income of $39.3 million in its fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, and $122 million for the year. Earnings per share were $1.46 for the quarter and $4.54 for the year, up 80% and 41%, respectively.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Windsor attorney arrested on charges of fraud and embezzlement from family trusts
Santa Rosa Police arrested a local attorney on charges of embezzlement and fraud in connection with the theft of more than $500,000 from trust funds he was managing. Michael Voorhees of Windsor faces seven felony counts, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Thursday. “Based on interviews and evidence obtained...
