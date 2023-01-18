Read full article on original website
Denise Pingel – Service 1/23/23 1 p.m.
Denise Pingel of Leadington died Friday at the age of 60. There’s going to be a graveside service Monday at one o’clock at the Pleasant Hill Cemeterey in Ste. Genevieve. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Park Hills.
James Wesley Geile – Celebration Of Life 1/24/23 At 4 P.M.
James Wesley Geile of Perryville died Thursday at the age of 81. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday evening from 4 until 8 at the River Hills Eagles Club #4034 in Perryville. Arrangements are through Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Margaret Nadine “Tootie” Blackwell Blyzes – Service 1/24/23 At 2 P.M.
Margaret Nadine “Tootie” Blackwell Blyzes of Bismarck died Monday, January 16th at the age of 88. The funeral service is Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Visitation for Nadine “Tootie”...
Laurie Ann Gutkecht — Service 1/24/23 10 A.M.
Laurie Ann Gutknecht of Festus passed away Thursday (1/18), she was 60 years old. The funeral services will be Tuesday (1/24) morning at 10 at Second Baptist Church in Festus. Interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto. The visitation for Laurie Gutknecht will be Monday (1/23) evening from 4 until...
Festus man, Mineral Point man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Festus man and a Mineral Point man were injured late Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, in a two-car accident at Hwy. 67 and Flucom Road southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:45 p.m., Richard L. Gilchrist, 18, of Festus was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima...
Butch Ratcliff – 7pm 1/20/23
James “Butch” Ratcliff of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 78. The funeral service will be 7:00 Friday evening at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Butch Ratcliff will be 4 to 7 Friday at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
Potosi man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Potosi man was injured early Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 a.m., Caleb G. Minter, 33, of Potosi was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and failed to...
Park Hills/Leadington Chamber Celebrates Another Year With Awards Banquet
(Leadington) The Park Hills/Leadington Chamber celebrated another year of success and achievement with its annual awards banquet at The White Magnolia in Leadington. J-98 and KREI was proud to present the 110% award to DJ Edwards, pastor of the The River Church and a magician…. The Chamber handed out two...
St. Pius X upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) There are a few upcoming community events St. Pius X High School is putting on. One of them is the annual Trivia Night this Saturday according to St. Pius President Jim Lehn. My MO Info · KJ011723F.WAV. Coming up on Saturday, February 18th is St. Pius’ Sporting...
One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-55. The crash is located near center junction between Jackson and Cape Girardeau. Traffic headed southbound will be restricted to one lane. It’s not clear how long this will last. Drivers...
Through the cemetery gates of Jefferson County goes Dennis Bentley, gravefinder
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has actually spent the last 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, Bentley has contributed...
Festus receiving ideas for the barn project
(Festus) The City of Festus recently received its first submitted concepts of what the barn in Crites Memorial Park could look like as a future reception hall. The Festus City Council along with Mayor Sam Richards decided to use some remaining ARPA funds to renovate the barn a few months ago. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says what they presented by one design firm was pretty impressive.
Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire
A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
1 dead after shooting in Carbondale
According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. The nationwide manhunt for the five escaped inmates from St. Francois is over. Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County. Updated: 14 hours ago.
Man wanted on active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after being found in Cape Girardeau. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri. The Sheriff’s Office informed Cape Girardeau Police that there...
Festus R-6 purchases property neighboring district campus
The Festus R-6 School District recently purchased the property at 1601 Midmeadow Lane which is centrally located between the Intermediate, Elementary and Middle School buildings. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says the property will help in more ways than one. My MO Info · KJ011923C.WAV. Dr. Ruess mentions this purchase...
Illinois crews respond to barn fire Wednesday morning
Crews are responding to a major fire in Shiloh, Illinois.
Herculaneum Girls and Jefferson Boys Win “Hoops For Hope”
(FESTUS) In games that were heard Friday night on AM 1400 KJFF and mymoinfo.com, the Herculaneum girls won their “Hoops For Hope” matchup at Jefferson R-7 High School by the score of 62-44. The Lady Blackcats had three players in double figures, Amia Moore with 18 points, Maria Castillo-Orellano had 13 and Haley Smith added 12. Herculaneum Head Coach Riley Blair implemented a full court press throughout the game that caused a number of Jefferson turnovers. Blair believes their defense made the difference in the game.
Triston Lunsford Signs With Culver-Stockton
(Fredericktown) Fredericktown High School senior Triston Lunsford announced his intention to play collegiate soccer at Culver-Stockton College in a signing ceremony Friday morning. He says it’s the natural progression of a lifelong connection to the sport. Lunsford, who plays as a defender, cited a variety of reasons for his...
