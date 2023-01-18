Read full article on original website
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department on Friday released footage of the fatal police shooting of a man outside a Dave & Buster's in early December. A "critical incident briefing" regarding the Dec. 7 shooting was posted to the department's YouTube channel on Friday. It begins with a statement from the department, followed by a police narrative of the incident interspersed with police radio recordings and security and dash camera footage.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle involved in a crash with another vehicle. The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, at the Interstate 170 exit ramp onto westbound St. Charles Rock Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
All five inmates who escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, Missouri, are back in custody. Four of them were found in Ohio.
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man is accused of playing a role in the carjacking of a uniformed St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November. Note: The video above is from November. Montez Montgomery, 18, was charged on Nov. 16 with one count of carjacking and possession and...
ST. LOUIS — An Illinois man is accused of fatally shooting a man who attempted to steal his vehicle at a St. Louis gas station, authorities said. Brett M. Kress, 26, of East St. Louis, was charged on Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection to the death of Jesse Lopez, 24, on Jan. 7, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
All five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County jail, are back in custody.
An 18-year-old from East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in carjacking a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff's deputy last November.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man died in a three-car crash that happened near the South City-South County line Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a grey Hyundai hit a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Camaro was killed.
CLAYTON, Mo. — A former St. Louis County political appointee who has pleaded guilty to fraud involving COVID relief money referred to County Executive Sam Page and former Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray in several of his conversations with the FBI informant that took him down, according to a federal court filing.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
A former St. Louis County employee thought he had it made. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. was, in his own words, a man "inside St. Louis County" and plotting to retire a millionaire.
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won $1 million last week with a ticket purchased in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery said a "Millionaire Blowout" scratchers ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the QuikTrip gas station located at 2791 Dunn Rd. The winner claimed the prize on Jan. 12 at the lottery's St. Louis office.
ST. LOUIS — The Express Scripts headquarters at 1 Express Way has been sold for $36 million at the same time the company renewed its lease. Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings purchased the 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site in unincorporated north St. Louis County for $36.5 million, according to a report from commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. The sale does not yet appear on St. Louis County records.
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are at the scene of a school bus accident with injuries at Central Parkway and Shackelford in North St. Louis County. KMOV has a crew on the way and will provide updates as information become available.
The Missouri State Department of Corrections is reporting an inmate death at a Saint Joseph correctional center. A press release says authorities pronounced 59-year-old offender Jerry McGinnis dead at 9:15 this morning at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center. McGinnis was serving a pair of seven-year sentences for possession...
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Missouri Public Service Commission has granted a new state-based utilities company permission to purchase and manage a water and sewer system in St. Charles County. Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company, Inc. (Confluence Rivers) has received a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to acquire...
