ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Police release footage from fatal shooting at St. Louis County Dave & Buster's

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department on Friday released footage of the fatal police shooting of a man outside a Dave & Buster's in early December. A "critical incident briefing" regarding the Dec. 7 shooting was posted to the department's YouTube channel on Friday. It begins with a statement from the department, followed by a police narrative of the incident interspersed with police radio recordings and security and dash camera footage.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Man dead in three-car crash in South City involving stolen vehicle

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man died in a three-car crash that happened near the South City-South County line Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a grey Hyundai hit a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Camaro was killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'When Sam Page’s term is over, we’ll all be millionaires': Feds release recorded conversations with St. Louis County appointee

CLAYTON, Mo. — A former St. Louis County political appointee who has pleaded guilty to fraud involving COVID relief money referred to County Executive Sam Page and former Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray in several of his conversations with the FBI informant that took him down, according to a federal court filing.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
5 On Your Side

$1M scratchers prize won in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won $1 million last week with a ticket purchased in St. Louis County. The Missouri Lottery said a "Millionaire Blowout" scratchers ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the QuikTrip gas station located at 2791 Dunn Rd. The winner claimed the prize on Jan. 12 at the lottery's St. Louis office.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Express Scripts headquarters in north St. Louis County sells

ST. LOUIS — The Express Scripts headquarters at 1 Express Way has been sold for $36 million at the same time the company renewed its lease. Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings purchased the 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site in unincorporated north St. Louis County for $36.5 million, according to a report from commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. The sale does not yet appear on St. Louis County records.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Inmate Death Reported This Morning at Area Correctional Center

The Missouri State Department of Corrections is reporting an inmate death at a Saint Joseph correctional center. A press release says authorities pronounced 59-year-old offender Jerry McGinnis dead at 9:15 this morning at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center. McGinnis was serving a pair of seven-year sentences for possession...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy