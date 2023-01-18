ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wichita Eagle

Analytics Will Be More Prominent in Draft Prep

NASHVILLE – One way new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon already has differentiated himself from his predecessor is with more of an open-minded approach to analytics. Just what do we mean by analytics, as it applies to the NFL Draft? It might be broadly defined as using statistical...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Michigan Football Signee Honored Before NFL Playoff Game

After a phenomenal senior season, quarterback Kendrick Bell - younger brother of former Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell - was honored prior to Saturday's playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-3, 180 pound gunslinger out of Park Hill High School recently won the Thomas A. Simone...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen

The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance

The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Roster Moves: Kicker Brett Maher Status Official for 49ers

SAN JOSE - The decision was essentially made on Thursday. But it is official now. ... After an interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. ... he's on the team plane to San Jose and he's still the kicker. The Cowboys made four roster moves back home in Frisco...
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Praise ‘Special’ Performance by Chad Henne vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 27-20 in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round contest, but Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only quarterback on the team to contribute to the win in a significant way. Near the end of the first quarter, Mahomes suffered a hit...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension

As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Philadelphia Has Special Message for Former Giants QB Eli Manning

When quarterback Eli Manning retired from football after the 2019 season, he vowed never to set foot in Philadelphia again. Manning, who, like the rest of his Giants teammates--and probably every other team in the NFL, for that matter, hasn't exactly enjoyed a warm and hospitable welcome from the City of Brotherly Love's football fans, is set to break that promise he made, but for a good reason: He's going to be in attendance tonight for the Giants - Eagles divisional playoff game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Dominate Giants and Send Warning to Rest of League

Just before halftime, while his team was trying to humiliate its divisional round opponent by inducing players to jump offside on a two-point conversion attempt while already leading 27–0, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni turned to a referee and uttered a phrase that will be on every bootleg parking lot T-shirt in Philadelphia from now until the remainder of time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?

1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars

Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

14 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense

There are those who believe you can never have too many cornerbacks. While the Denver Broncos have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster, it's still possible they explore free agency. Ronald Darby is coming off an ACL injury and might be a cap casualty. K'Waun Williams is an inexpensive...
DENVER, CO

