Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Rookie’s ‘a Baller, a Mauler & a Freak!’ How to Watch, Odds, Injuries
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup will feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in the...
Wichita Eagle
Analytics Will Be More Prominent in Draft Prep
NASHVILLE – One way new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon already has differentiated himself from his predecessor is with more of an open-minded approach to analytics. Just what do we mean by analytics, as it applies to the NFL Draft? It might be broadly defined as using statistical...
Wichita Eagle
Michigan Football Signee Honored Before NFL Playoff Game
After a phenomenal senior season, quarterback Kendrick Bell - younger brother of former Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell - was honored prior to Saturday's playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-3, 180 pound gunslinger out of Park Hill High School recently won the Thomas A. Simone...
Wichita Eagle
Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen
The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance
The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Roster Moves: Kicker Brett Maher Status Official for 49ers
SAN JOSE - The decision was essentially made on Thursday. But it is official now. ... After an interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. ... he's on the team plane to San Jose and he's still the kicker. The Cowboys made four roster moves back home in Frisco...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Praise ‘Special’ Performance by Chad Henne vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 27-20 in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round contest, but Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only quarterback on the team to contribute to the win in a significant way. Near the end of the first quarter, Mahomes suffered a hit...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension
As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
Wichita Eagle
BTW HBCU Sports Podcast: Coach Steward’s Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects 1.0
Professional scout and former head coach Daryl Steward delivers his first installment of the Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects. Kyle T. Mosley (HBCU Legends) and Coach Steward will be covering the Reese's Senior Bowl, HBCU Combine, and HBCU Legacy Bowl onsite in February and March. COACH STEWARD'S TOP-10 HBCU...
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia Has Special Message for Former Giants QB Eli Manning
When quarterback Eli Manning retired from football after the 2019 season, he vowed never to set foot in Philadelphia again. Manning, who, like the rest of his Giants teammates--and probably every other team in the NFL, for that matter, hasn't exactly enjoyed a warm and hospitable welcome from the City of Brotherly Love's football fans, is set to break that promise he made, but for a good reason: He's going to be in attendance tonight for the Giants - Eagles divisional playoff game.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Dominate Giants and Send Warning to Rest of League
Just before halftime, while his team was trying to humiliate its divisional round opponent by inducing players to jump offside on a two-point conversion attempt while already leading 27–0, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni turned to a referee and uttered a phrase that will be on every bootleg parking lot T-shirt in Philadelphia from now until the remainder of time.
Wichita Eagle
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Injured vs. Jags, Sent to Locker Room as Bills, Bengals Watch
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took an awkward hit to his lower body in the first quarter of Saturday's AFC Divisional clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars and went to the locker room after temporarily remaining in the game. Mahomes has officially been labeled as questionable to return. Veteran quarterback...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars
Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
Wichita Eagle
Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Expert Floats LeBron James Summer Trade For LA Native All-Star
While the original hope was to bring in DeMar DeRozan to pair up with LeBron James, it seems that ship has sailed. Instead, the Lakers may choose to bring in DeRozan in a trade for James. There's no question that the trade radar for James is only growing and is...
Wichita Eagle
14 Free-Agent CBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense
There are those who believe you can never have too many cornerbacks. While the Denver Broncos have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster, it's still possible they explore free agency. Ronald Darby is coming off an ACL injury and might be a cap casualty. K'Waun Williams is an inexpensive...
Wichita Eagle
Flipping this stat helped Chiefs defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday’s playoff
When the teams met during the regular season, the Chiefs committed three turnovers while forcing none from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the lopsided statistic, the Chiefs won that game by 10 points. But a similar ratio wouldn’t do when the teams met in Saturday’s high-stakes AFC Divisional Round contest at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
