ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is now open.Photo byLefteris kallergis/UnsplashonUnsplash. Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.
The Independent

Man sets world record for eating most Michelin-starred meals in a day

A New York food fan has set a world record for the most Michelin-starred meals eaten in one 24-hour period. Manhattan-based Eric Finkelstein, 34, dined at 18 different restaurants awarded the prestigious chef’s award in 11 hours, in a mission that was 14 months in the planning.Mr Finkelstein went on the swanky-restaurant trail on 26 October 2022, with the feat recognised by Guinness World Records last month .He ate a dish at each of the lauded restaurants, amounting to a bill of $494 (£407) before tax and tips, he told CNN. The restaurants ticked off included Japanese omakase restaurant Noda,...
Mama Maggie's Kitchen

Mexican Rice (Arroz Mexicano)

Arroz Mexicano (Mexican rice) is a staple side dish that's ready in under 30 minutes. Fluffy, incredibly tasty, and the perfect compliment to your Mexican dishes. There are several version of this recipe and can vary even from family to family.
Gin Lee

Slow baked barbecue pork ribs

To ensure that the pork ribs cook tenderly, I slowly bake them at a low temperature inside an aluminum foil pack. But not before I lay the pork ribs out on a bed of onions, season them, add barbecue sauce, then finish layering sliced onion rings on top. I use one entire (large) onion for this recipe. As the onion rings cook, they not only add additional flavor to the pork ribs, they also tenderize them. (Onions break down protein when they're fully in contact with meat.) Once the pork ribs are done, you can take the onions off the ribs, or serve them just as they are.
Mashed

TikTok Is Rushing To Publix For Its Frozen Shrimp And Grits

If you're familiar with southern home cooking, then you've likely tried the classic southern dish — shrimp and grits. Available at diners, soul food restaurants, and home kitchens nationwide from Louisiana to California and all the way up to Brooklyn, shrimp and grits is a classic American comfort food dish with South Carolina roots (via The Old Mill).
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy