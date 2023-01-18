Read full article on original website
Dow Futures Drop 200 Points, Microsoft Falls After Earnings
Stock futures fell in early trading on Wednesday as traders pored through the latest batch of corporate earnings. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 174 points, or 0.4%. Nasdaq-100 futures shed 1.3%, and S&P 500 futures fell 0.7%. Shares of Microsoft dropped 2%. Initially shares rose after...
‘Outright Negative' on Stocks: JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic Braces for Correction, Hard Landing
JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic is abstaining from the early 2023 rally. Instead, the Institutional Investor hall-of-famer is bracing for a 10% or more correction in the first half of this year, telling investors he's "outright negative" on the market. "Fundamentals are deteriorating. And, the market has been moving up. So, that...
Jim Cramer Picks His Standout Stocks in 4 Bull Market Industries
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified as companies report quarterly financial results. Companies in Cramer's list include Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies, Delta Air Lines, J.B. Hunt and Boeing. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified...
Morgan Stanley Reveals Its 8 Favorite Stocks Ahead of Europe's Earnings Season
Morgan Stanley has named eight stocks to buy ahead of a hotly anticipated earnings season in Europe. Stocks in the region have risen this year on the first signs of moderating inflation across Europe. Nonetheless, the impact of sluggish growth and the war in Ukraine remains key concerns for investors.
Asian shares mixed on hopes for avoiding recession
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Sunrun, U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet, AT&T and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. News Corp, Fox — News Corp rallied 5.68%, while Fox news gained 2.51%, after Rupert Murdoch called off plans to merge the two companies. AT&T — The telecommunications giant rallied 6.58% after reporting more wireless subscribers than expected for the...
Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Assess Earnings, Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as investors looked to earnings reports and economic data for fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy and what to expect from now. The 10-year Treasury was trading more than 2 basis points lower at 3.445%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury...
NYSE Says Tuesday's Trading Glitch Due to ‘Manual Error'
The day after a major trading glitch at the New York Stock Exchange open, the NYSE has issued a statement on what happened: "The root cause was determined to be a manual error involving the Exchange's Disaster Recovery configuration at system start of day." That's all they are saying. In...
GDP Report Could Show Solid Fourth-Quarter Growth But Still Signal a Recession Is Coming, Economists Say
Fourth-quarter gross domestic product will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. It is expected to show that the economy slowed, but still grew at a solid 2.8% pace in the fourth quarter over the third, according to Dow Jones. Economists are looking for signals of how weak or...
Inflation Is Cooling, But Prices on Many Items Are Going to Stay High for Months
Slowing inflation hasn't brought relief for consumers yet because prices are still well above where they were a year ago. Commodity and freight costs are falling, but won't immediately trickle down to consumers in part due to supplier contracts and some companies' desire to boost profit margins. But retailers are...
Australian Inflation Hits a Post-1990 Peak
Inflation in Australia rose to a new 32-year high of 7.8% in the final quarter of the fiscal year of 2022. The "trimmed mean annual inflation," excluding large movements of increases and declines, hit its highest since the government has started publishing the print in 2003. Inflation in Australia rose...
Levi Strauss Beats Estimates, Offers Upbeat Guidance for Fiscal Year
Levi Strauss earnings beat Wall Street's estimates, and the company offered an upbeat sales outlook. The company also saw a 2% drop in direct to consumer sales after at least a year of growth. The company plans to open around 100 stores across Europe after shuttering nearly every shop in...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Tesla, Chevron, ServiceNow, Levi Strauss, IBM and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell. Tesla — Shares rose 0.4% in volatile trading after the electric-vehicle maker reported earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter that beat analyst expectations. However, Tesla's gross margins came in at the lowest levels in the past five quarters. Chevron...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
AT&T Shares Jump as Subscriber Growth Tops Analyst Expectations
AT&T reported fourth-quarter subscriber growth that exceeded Wall Street's estimates. CEO John Stankey rejected the idea that the phone service industry is in a pricing war. Verizon also reported fourth-quarter earnings this week that matched analyst's expectations. AT&T shares jumped on Wednesday after the carrier reported fourth-quarter subscriber growth that...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Nucor Over Cleveland-Cliffs
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Organon & Co: "I do not understand why this stock sells at five times earnings." Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "It's the only China...
Fed's Lael Brainard Among Leading Contenders for Top White House Economic Post
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard is considered a leading candidate to succeed National Economic Council Director Brian Deece when he leaves, the Washington Post reported. Brainard could garner support from progressives who are in favor of strong bank regulation and easier monetary policy. If chosen, Brainard would take over...
Microsoft Users Hit With Global Cloud Outage That Impacted Products Like Teams and Outlook
Microsoft said it is investigating issues with several of its products, including Teams and Outlook. The U.S. technology giant said that users globally might not be able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," the...
Bill Gates Says No Country ‘Gets an A' for Its Covid Pandemic Response—Including the U.S.
Bill Gates says some of the world's governments have handled the spread of Covid-19 better than others, but the billionaire won't give any country a perfect mark. "I wouldn't say any country got it totally right," Gates said in a recent interview at the Lowy Institute, a think tank in Sydney, Australia, adding: "Nobody ... gets an 'A' on this one."
