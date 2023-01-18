When quarterback Eli Manning retired from football after the 2019 season, he vowed never to set foot in Philadelphia again. Manning, who, like the rest of his Giants teammates--and probably every other team in the NFL, for that matter, hasn't exactly enjoyed a warm and hospitable welcome from the City of Brotherly Love's football fans, is set to break that promise he made, but for a good reason: He's going to be in attendance tonight for the Giants - Eagles divisional playoff game.

