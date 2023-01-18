Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
Wichita Eagle
Analytics Will Be More Prominent in Draft Prep
NASHVILLE – One way new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon already has differentiated himself from his predecessor is with more of an open-minded approach to analytics. Just what do we mean by analytics, as it applies to the NFL Draft? It might be broadly defined as using statistical...
Wichita Eagle
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships
Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Wichita Eagle
BTW HBCU Sports Podcast: Coach Steward’s Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects 1.0
Professional scout and former head coach Daryl Steward delivers his first installment of the Top-10 HBCU 2023 NFL Draft Prospects. Kyle T. Mosley (HBCU Legends) and Coach Steward will be covering the Reese's Senior Bowl, HBCU Combine, and HBCU Legacy Bowl onsite in February and March. COACH STEWARD'S TOP-10 HBCU...
Wichita Eagle
Roundtable: Should Lions Consider Trading for QB Trey Lance?
1.) What was your favorite memory of the 2022 season?. Christian Booher: There are several choices that come to mind when I think of a favorite memory. This group was endearing and so much fun to cover. In terms of specifics, I think the final drive against the Packers, in...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals RB Is Potential Free Agent Lions Should Watch Sunday
The Detroit Lions have a running backs room that contributed significantly to the team's solid run to end the 2022 season. Ben Johnson's offense showed the necessary versatility to be successful in his first year as offensive coordinator. Under Johnson's watch, the team recorded over 4,000 yards passing and over...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension
As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Dominate Giants and Send Warning to Rest of League
Just before halftime, while his team was trying to humiliate its divisional round opponent by inducing players to jump offside on a two-point conversion attempt while already leading 27–0, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni turned to a referee and uttered a phrase that will be on every bootleg parking lot T-shirt in Philadelphia from now until the remainder of time.
Wichita Eagle
Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
Wichita Eagle
Michigan Football Signee Honored Before NFL Playoff Game
After a phenomenal senior season, quarterback Kendrick Bell - younger brother of former Michigan wideout Ronnie Bell - was honored prior to Saturday's playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-3, 180 pound gunslinger out of Park Hill High School recently won the Thomas A. Simone...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Rookie’s ‘a Baller, a Mauler & a Freak!’ How to Watch, Odds, Injuries
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup will feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in the...
Wichita Eagle
Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft
The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
Wichita Eagle
HBCU Players To Watch Ahead Of The 2023 NFL Draft
Last April, HBCU Football had four players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. DB Decobie Durant (South Carolina St.), DB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville St.), OL Ja'Tyre Carter (Southern), and LB James Houston (Jackson State) are making their mark in professional football. Today, several highly-regarded players have pro aspirations and will be available for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Wichita Eagle
Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen
The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia Has Special Message for Former Giants QB Eli Manning
When quarterback Eli Manning retired from football after the 2019 season, he vowed never to set foot in Philadelphia again. Manning, who, like the rest of his Giants teammates--and probably every other team in the NFL, for that matter, hasn't exactly enjoyed a warm and hospitable welcome from the City of Brotherly Love's football fans, is set to break that promise he made, but for a good reason: He's going to be in attendance tonight for the Giants - Eagles divisional playoff game.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Roster Moves: Kicker Brett Maher Status Official for 49ers
SAN JOSE - The decision was essentially made on Thursday. But it is official now. ... After an interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. ... he's on the team plane to San Jose and he's still the kicker. The Cowboys made four roster moves back home in Frisco...
Wichita Eagle
Who the Chiefs could play in AFC Championship Game (and who they should want to play)
The Chiefs are on to the AFC Championship Game once more, albeit not at full strength. They await Buffalo or Cincinnati. In Kansas City ... or at Atlanta. The Chiefs secured their spot in a fifth straight AFC title game with a 27-20 win on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, though it came at a cost.
Wichita Eagle
‘We’ll Be Back’: Why the Jaguars Believe Their 2022 Run Was the Start, Not the End
As Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the visiting team's press conference room at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, he entered a hallway that was truly split in emotion. Half the occupants were donning Kansas City Chiefs gear, elated in the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars. The other half were...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stand out about Chiefs’ playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Chiefs might’ve avoided an all-out catatrasophe Saturday, but they did not escape its debris. We’ll start with the headline — the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20 Saturday to advance to their fifth straight AFC Championship Game. But this is more than a footnote: The health of...
Comments / 0