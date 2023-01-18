Read full article on original website
This is ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’ to help reconnect salmon habitat | Opinion
Commentary by RoseMary LaClair, chair of the Nooksack Indian Tribe in Whatcom County.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office of Neighborhoods is back!
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 19, 2023—Today, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced that after a six-month hiatus, the Office of Neighborhoods (OON) outreach team is back in the field helping Snohomish County residents. Founded in 2015, OON began as a part of the city of Everett’s safe street...
Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2
In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
Whatcom residents urged to brace for new round of extra-high ‘king’ tides
Last December’s storm battered Sandy Point, other waterfront areas.
Police investigating this fire that evacuated WWU dorm
Fire crews arrive after smoke is reported and University Police and campus officials are seeking information.
GUEST OPINION: Lynden man says limit exposures, don’t invite them
My name is Nicholas E. Sawka and I moved to Lynden a little over 18 months ago with my family. We picked Lynden because of its small-town appeal. I always wanted to raise my kids in the same kind of town that I grew up in. I’m originally from a...
Infant and three adults injured in I-5 DUI crash
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A driver fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash that sent an 11-month-old child and three adults to the hospital Friday night. The State Patrol reports a Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull Robert F. Dodge of Ferndale over for an infraction a little after 10 p.m., but he fled the scene.
New Alaska service out of Bellingham’s airport is impacting these travelers
Horizon Air is working with the FAA and the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, to fix the issue.
YMCA says staff 'followed procedure' after same-sex couple calls report to CPS discrimination
STANWOOD, Wash. — A same-sex couple in Stanwood is accusing their YMCA of discrimination after what they call a “false report” to Child Protective Services about possible child abuse. Representatives from the YMCA responded, saying they never accused anyone of abuse and their workers are mandatory reporters.
Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct
James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
Ferndale man arrested and charged in I-5 rollover crash
FERNDALE, Wash. — Robert Theodore Dodge, III, age 54, was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail today, January 21st, by Washington State Patrol following a rollover crash last night that sent him and 3 others to the hospital. According to WSP, a Toyota Dodge was driving struck the...
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
Spring has sprung, in January! Plants begin blooming at this Bellingham favorite nursery
The nursery sells many species of herb and vegetable starts, blueberry and raspberry plants, bedding plants, potting soil and hanging baskets.
4 transported from I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale, 2 to Harborview
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5 near the W Smith Road overpass about 10:20pm on Friday, January 20th, due to a report of a rollover crash. According to a press memo from Washington State Patrol, a grey 2014 Toyota Sienna passenger van...
FBI offering $25,000 reward to help identify pregnancy clinic arsonist
FBI Seattle is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual (or individuals) responsible for the arson of two HEARTS Pregnancy Aid in Everett last summer, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to a suspect’s identification and arrest. “Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment...
Who has the best brunch menu in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Cosmos Bistro, Dutch Treat Restaurant, Colophon Cafe and more, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best brunch. Vote for your favorite now!
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
Hate crime suspected as Bellingham attacker shouts slurs at victim
Comments made by the assailant elevates assault into a hate crime, police said.
‘Most exhilarating and loud experience.’ Poll finds the best sports bar in Whatcom County
The local sports bar you voted as the best is known for its chicken wings, fried pickles, drinks and fun environment.
