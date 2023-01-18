ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 258 ‘Coaching Search’

By Joe Hopkins
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7jNi_0kJLr1m400

INDIANAPOLIS — The coaching search is on in Indianapolis, with several candidates having already been interviewed and several more to come.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including the impact of C.J. Stroud’s last-minute draft declaration.

The fellas then dive head first into the Colts’ head coach candidates: Bubba Ventrone (18:37), Ben Johnson (24:33), Aaron Glenn (26:22), Raheem Morris (29:35), Eric Bieniemy (38:28), Shane Steichen (40:50), Ejiro Evero (44:17), DeMeco Ryans (48:11) Dan Quinn (50:47), and Giants coordinators Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka (56:57).

The crew concludes the show by naming their top three choices of that group (101:11).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the crew continues to discuss the Colts’ offseason moves.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon man held on $1M bond after arrest

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man is behind bars after police accuse him of molesting a child. On Wednesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department took Stephen Cox Jr. into custody on a warrant. Officers say the arrest comes as part of a lengthy investigation. His felony charges include Child Molesting and […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
The Comeback

Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly still believes in Jeff Saturday, giving credence to all those rumors that the team’s interim head coach will get the full-time job. A report Thursday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz noted that “Irsay believes Jeff Saturday has the capabilities to be a head coach. That’s why Saturday’s in this position Read more... The post Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts interview Giants coordinator Mike Kafka, known for developing young quarterbacks

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Kafka’s spent most of the past two weeks deflecting any talk about his head coaching prospects, repeatedly saying his sole focus has been on the Giants’ playoff chances. Kafka has time to focus on his potential future on Sunday, interviewing with the Colts and reportedly the Carolina Panthers. Houston’s also...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
The Comeback

NFL wife made major move against Colts owner

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels almost joined the Indianapolis Colts when seeking a head coaching position as a then-longtime offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. We now know that move never came to fruition, and according to one media report, that’s directly a result of how McDaniels‘ wife, Read more... The post NFL wife made major move against Colts owner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Gibson County residents were apprehended Wednesday morning after police say the pair took officers on a chase through Evansville overnight. According to an affidavit, an Evansville Police officer tried to pull over a Ford Escort after watching the driver run a stop sign while turning onto Grove Street. We’re told […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
WEHT/WTVW

EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosley were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy