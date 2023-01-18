ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Mexican Central Banker Says 'It Is Clear' Economy Is Slowing

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America's second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from October in...
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
US News and World Report

The GOP’s Post-Roe Abortion Problem

When abortion opponents gather in Washington on Friday for the annual March for Life to mark 50 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, their sights will be set on the Capitol – a departure from their decades-long route to the Supreme Court, which just months ago gutted the decision that established a right to an abortion.
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

Fed's Brainard Says Data May Be Aligning for 'Soft Landing' Scenario

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Evidence in favor of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, in which inflation declines without major job losses, appears to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday in remarks that excluded any explicit policy preference for the U.S. central bank's upcoming meeting but noted signs of slowing growth.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Turkey Condemns Sweden Protests, Cancels Ministers' Meeting

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey's approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside...
US News and World Report

Several Countries to Announce Sending Leopard Tanks to Ukraine - Lithuania

TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) - Several countries will announce sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Friday at a meeting at the German Ramstein Air Base, the Lithuanian defence minister said on Thursday. "Some of the countries will definitely send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, that is for sure", Arvydas...
US News and World Report

Dunleavy Appoints Pate to Alaska Supreme Court

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed state Superior Court Judge Jude Pate to the Alaska Supreme Court. The Alaska Judicial Council last month sent Dunleavy a list of four nominees, including Pate, from which Dunleavy was to make an appointment to the court. Under state law, a governor is to fill a vacancy or appoint a successor to fill an upcoming vacancy on the supreme court within 45 days after receiving nominations from the council.
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Kuwait Aims to Build Political Cohesion With New Amnesty for Jailed Critics

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir has pardoned dozens of jailed critics under a new amnesty as the Gulf state builds on efforts to end domestic political feuding that has hampered fiscal reforms and as tensions surface between the new government and parliament. The amnesty decreed by Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad...
US News and World Report

In Mexico, a Reporter Published a Story. the Next Day He Was Dead

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Just after sunset on Thursday, February 10th, two men in a white Dodge Ram pickup pulled up in front of Heber Lopez Vasquez's small radio studio in southern Mexico. One man got out, walked inside and shot the 42-year-old journalist dead. Lopez's 12-year-old son Oscar, the only person with him, hid, Lopez's brother told Reuters.
NEW YORK STATE
US News and World Report

Germany Expects Further Iran Sanctions at EU Foreign Ministers Meeting

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday. Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper...
US News and World Report

He Fled Russia's Draft, Now He's Stranded in a South Korean Airport

(Reuters) - For two months now, 23-year-old Russian Vladimir Maraktayev has been living in an airport departure lounge. On Sept. 24, having received draft papers calling him up for military service in Ukraine during Russia’s "partial mobilisation", the linguistics student left home in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude and fled over the border into neighbouring Mongolia.
US News and World Report

Over 50 Injured in Peru as Protests Cause 'Nationwide Chaos'

LIMA (Reuters) -Dozens of Peruvians were injured after tensions flared again on Friday night as police clashed with protesters in anti-government demonstrations that are spreading across the country. In the capital Lima, police officers used tear gas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the...

