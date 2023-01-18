JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed state Superior Court Judge Jude Pate to the Alaska Supreme Court. The Alaska Judicial Council last month sent Dunleavy a list of four nominees, including Pate, from which Dunleavy was to make an appointment to the court. Under state law, a governor is to fill a vacancy or appoint a successor to fill an upcoming vacancy on the supreme court within 45 days after receiving nominations from the council.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO