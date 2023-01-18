Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND TRESPASS INCIDENTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following alleged burglary and trespass incidents Thursday night. A DCSO report said at 11:00 p.m. 35-year old Michael Taylor was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Ash Street in Green. He had allegedly trespassed on various properties and broke into a garage where he allegedly damaged property inside as well as broke a window.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILES TURN THEMSELVES IN FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two Springfield juveniles turned themselves in for being minors in possession of marijuana, on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:45 p.m. the females came to the Juvenile Detention Center in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson Street. One female was lodged at the JDC while the other...
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR ARRESTED AFTER OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police arrested two people following an early morning traffic stop on Friday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 a.m. officers stopped an SUV in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and contacted the pair. During the course of the stop, an officer allegedly discovered more than a user quantity of methamphetamine along with scales, in the possession of a 33-year old woman. Her driver license was suspended and the vehicle was towed.
KTVL
Police search for theft suspect that started fire at fueling station
ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a truck seen in the area of a fueling station fire over the weekend. According to police, the fire broke out early Saturday morning. Investigators say the fire was caused by someone attempting to steal gasoline from the underground gas tanks.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
KTVL
Suspect arrested at courthouse for fire at Lincoln Elementary School
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says this morning, detectives arrested the suspect responsible for setting fire to Lincoln Elementary School Saturday. According to police, Quest Kellen Cougar Vanlohuizen, 28, was caught on surveillance video moving heaters and igniting them near the wooden wall of the school. The video also showed him taking suspected illicit drugs in the same area.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO SHOOT STORE EMPLOYEE
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police, following an alleged criminal trespass incident Thursday night. An RPD report said 31-year old Merrill Ball allegedly stole 2 beers from the Downtown Market in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street and then was trespassed from the business. Ball allegedly returned just after 11:20 p.m. and threatened to shoot the employee when he was told to leave. The suspect reportedly blocked vehicular traffic for approximately 50 feet before being taken into custody.
KDRV
Electrical shore-line issues cause two RV fires in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire helped put out two RV fires in Josephine County that were caused by electrical shore-line issues. Both fires happened yesterday. The first was at about 4 p.m. at Whitehorse Park. Firefighters say the damage was minimal, and while there were people inside...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN SHOOTING
January 19, 2023 9:20 a.m. A Roseburg man was jailed following a downtown shooting incident on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at about 8:40 a.m. officers contacted the suspect and two victims in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street, just west of the former Rite-Aid building. Officers arrived to find one of the victims holding the alleged shooter down on the ground. Based on the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot in the leg by a wooden stock pump-action .410 caliber shotgun used by 53-year old William Saffery. Officers also learned that Saffery allegedly attempted to shoot another man as well.
KDRV
Animal abuse case arraignment for Rogue River couple has 17 criminal counts each
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple has 17 counts of criminal charges to address in court for an animal neglect case. 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 62-year-old Debbie Lee Hamilton had arraignments today in Jackson County Circuit Court. Police say they found dead and neglected animals at the Hamilton's...
kqennewsradio.com
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG WEDNESDAY
An investigation is underway following a shooting in downtown Roseburg Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the incident in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CITED AFTER FIRE AT GADDIS PARK
Two people were cited by Roseburg Police following a fire at Gaddis Park on Tuesday. The RPD report said just after 6:10 p.m. the incident under the pavilion in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street was called in. A 35-year old man and a 30-year old woman were on the scene. The woman admitted to adding items to the fire and was cited for outdoor burning and was released. The man had numerous items and trash around the area and was cited for offensive littering before being released.
nbc16.com
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
kpic
Update: Wimer Street reopens after crash
ASHLAND, Ore. — UPDATE, JAN 18 4:30 PM:. Ashland Police Department says the crash has been cleared and Wimer Street is open again. Road conditions remain poor. Drivers are still advised to use caution if having to travel through the area. ORIGINAL POST:. Ashland Police Department says first responders...
ijpr.org
JoCo commissioners removed public notices from the Grants Pass Courier. Residents say it’s retaliation.
Residents in Josephine County are angry at local commissioners for making what they call a political decision to remove required public notices from the Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper on Wednesday morning. Dozens of residents attended the commissioners meeting to chastise the board in what they said was retaliation against...
KTVL
The Daily Courier hires second Mail Tribune reporter
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — The Grants Pass Daily Courier announced its hiring of a second reporter from the former Mail Tribune staff. Nick Morgan is a graduate of Grants Pass High School and received his bachelor's degree in English and writing from Southern Oregon University. He has been with...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 1/19 – Marijuana Search Warrant and Arrests in Grants Pass, Britt Festival Announces More Performers For 2023 Season
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant and Arrests in Grants Pass. On January 18, 2023, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in...
kpic
Medford teen continues her fight two years after being hit by a car
MEDFORD, Ore. — Two years after a Medford teen was hit by a car in Central Point, the now 18-year-old continues to take steps in her long-term recovery. On January 9th, 2021, the Patnesky family's lives turned upside down when Hailee Patnesky was hit by a car near the corner of Gibbon Road and Azalea Drive while walking home from the market with her sister and friend.
