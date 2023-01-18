Anglers of the Ohio River’s eastern tributaries will see its conservation corps powering its stations with solar over the coming years. The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) announced plans to install 13 solar systems this year with EPC contractor IMC Solar deploying its systems. Solar power generated from the projects will help offset approximately 73% of energy used by the district and lower its carbon footprint by 656 tons of CO2 emissions.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO