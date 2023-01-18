Read full article on original website
Ohio lawmaker Matt Dolan running for US Senate again in 2024
Though he entered the primary late and lacked the profile of several other candidates, Dolan surged to finish just behind the winner, author JD Vance, and former state treasurer Josh Mandel.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two school districts in central Ohio are responding after video posted online shows school employees talking about critical race theory in the school systems. Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools are the two districts addressing this. Both districts said the videos were recorded under false pretenses and the employees did not […]
Bill introduced that would make more Ohioans eligible for medical marijuana
See a report on recent activity at the Ohio Statehouse in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are mounting another effort to pass a bill that would shift which government agency oversees the state’s medical marijuana program and widen who is eligible for a card. Sens. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and Kirk […]
Unintended consequences? If amendments are harder to pass, so are bonds
Former state representative Mike Curtin is shining a light on what the Republican effort to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution could mean for state bond issues.
Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio
The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ohio watershed authority evaluating bids for modules and hardware for 13 solar facilities
Anglers of the Ohio River’s eastern tributaries will see its conservation corps powering its stations with solar over the coming years. The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) announced plans to install 13 solar systems this year with EPC contractor IMC Solar deploying its systems. Solar power generated from the projects will help offset approximately 73% of energy used by the district and lower its carbon footprint by 656 tons of CO2 emissions.
WTOV 9
Impending closure of Sammis Plant a harsh reality for entities that benefited from it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The shock of the closing of the Sammis Plant’s closure may have dissipated, but the reality remains very real. Other entities around Stratton and the county are going to suffer, including Edison Local School District. Superintendent Bill Beattie says their 2024 budget will be...
Ohio parents protest school board’s executive session, critical race theory video
“Your time and resources should go to ensuring our kids are learning. Not toward responding to propaganda," one parent said as board members entered executive session.
