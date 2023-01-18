ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Ohio Capital Journal

Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio

The upcoming trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder hung heavy over Wednesday’s meeting of the Columbus Metropolitan Club. The forum discussing dark money and utility corruption in Ohio brought together reporter Kathiann Kowalski, former Ohio utility commissioner Ashley Brown, and former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers. Jo Ingles from the Statehouse News Bureau moderated […] The post Panelists discuss dark money and utility corruption in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ohio watershed authority evaluating bids for modules and hardware for 13 solar facilities

Anglers of the Ohio River’s eastern tributaries will see its conservation corps powering its stations with solar over the coming years. The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) announced plans to install 13 solar systems this year with EPC contractor IMC Solar deploying its systems. Solar power generated from the projects will help offset approximately 73% of energy used by the district and lower its carbon footprint by 656 tons of CO2 emissions.
