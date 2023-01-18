Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Pretrial Arguments in Douglas County Murder Case
The Washington State Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on whether an illegal search was performed in a three-year-old Douglas County murder case. The high court heard arguments Thursday from the county prosecutor and the attorney for Ului Teulilo. The 72-year-old Rock Island man is accused of shooting...
610KONA
13-Year-Old is The Suspect in Warden School Threat, Say Officials
Grant County Deputies and Warden Police continue to investigate, and classes were held as usual Friday. A 13-year-old student was determined to be the source of the threat. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, threats against the Warden School District were reported to them Thursday night. Officials did not specify what they were, a release from the School District said they were non-specific.
610KONA
Two-Vehicle Accident Kills Both Drivers Near Orondo
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97 Thursday morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the incident occurred just before 6:00 a.m. south of Orondo near Turtle Rock when an eastbound sedan lost control and collided with a westbound sedan. "The roadway was slick...
Comments / 0