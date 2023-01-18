Grant County Deputies and Warden Police continue to investigate, and classes were held as usual Friday. A 13-year-old student was determined to be the source of the threat. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, threats against the Warden School District were reported to them Thursday night. Officials did not specify what they were, a release from the School District said they were non-specific.

WARDEN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO