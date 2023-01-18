Read full article on original website
Related
wfxg.com
Clock is ticking on EMS agreement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Emergency care in Augusta may be decided at Tuesday's special-called meeting of the commission. This week, four commissioners voted against the presented contract with service provider Gold Cross and one abstained. FOX54 reached out to all of those commissioners to find out why, and what their plans are for the future of emergency care in Richmond County.
wfxg.com
No Gold Cross Contract: What's next for Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In just days, the Augusta-Richmond County commission is expected to reach a final decision regarding a contract with ambulance provider Gold Cross. Commissioner Alvin Mason says he has been pushing for a new contract with Gold Cross since last April. At the time, the cost of the contract was $1.6 million.
WJBF.com
More support for giving Augusta administrator more power to do the job
More Augusta commissioners saying to find better candidates for a permanent administrator the city charter should be change to give the job additional duties. More support for giving Augusta administrator more …. More Augusta commissioners saying to find better candidates for a permanent administrator the city charter should be change...
Augusta University to introduce Columbia County’s first hospital in the next few years
Turner Construction is looking for people who are ready to help build what will be the only hospital in Columbia County.
Union Street bridge in Aiken closed due to weight restrictions
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Fifty of the 84,000 bridges owned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation are closed, including the Union Street bridge in Aiken. It’s closed due to weight restrictions. “I was like, oh no, here we go again. It’s gonna be Fairfield Street all over again with another bridge closure,” Brittany Jones […]
Azalea Drive closed to through traffic between Washington Road, Apricot Lane on Monday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re planning to travel on Azalea Drive on Monday, you will need to find an alternative route. According to an official release from the city of Augusta, Azalea Drive will be closed to through traffic between Washington Road and Apricot Lane (directly across the street from the Augusta National Golf […]
WRDW-TV
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Pickleball is growing in Augusta!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Pickleball, the indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport, is growing in popularity. Brandon Mackie, the co-founder of Pickleheads, joined FOX54 Mornings to discuss the growing trend. Mackie also discussed his website Pickleheads, which can help you find pickleball courts in our area. The website also gives game...
ADPS Captain Marty Sawyer announces run for Aiken County Sheriff
Aiken Department of Public Safety Captain Marty Sawyer is announcing his intentions to run for Sheriff of Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
One person dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County on Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 9:00 PM on US One near Cherokee Drive in Aiken County. The accident happened when a Toyota car...
wfxg.com
Columbia County officials investigate gift card purchase scheme
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three males purchased gift cards totaling $2,000 without paying for them. According to the incident report, three males entered the Family Dollar on South Belair Road on January 12 and picked up six gift cards. Police say the males paid for each of the cards individually and in separate transactions, passing a 'YouTube card' to the next person. The same card was allegedly used to make all of the purchases.
WJBF.com
Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF Digital
Fusion Ballroom of Augusta is a premiere dance studio that offers different classes for all types of ballroom dancing and the Latin dances, and this year, they are celebrating a major milestone. Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF Digital. Fusion Ballroom of Augusta is a premiere dance studio...
WRDW-TV
Ambulance responds to crash at Riverwatch, Cabela Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused possible injuries and traffic snags Thursday afternoon on Riverwatch Parkway. It was reported at 1:26 p.m. at Cabela Drive, according to Richmond County dispatch reports. Although no injuries were initially reported, an ambulance at the scene appeared to be loading someone on...
Augusta man admits to COVID-19 scheme that netted more than $4 million in loans, grants
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Richmond County man has admitted conducting a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4 million in payments. Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, is charged with Conspiracy. The guilty plea to the felony charge subjects Thomas to up to five years in federal […]
WJBF.com
A.R. Johnson Magnet School receives $20k Box Tops donation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is one out of only14 schools across the U.S. selected to receive $20,000 from Box Tops for Education. “I actually asked them, ‘Is this like twenty thousand dollars worth of credit in Box Tops?’” said Emily Driggers,...
WRDW-TV
Augustan admits fraud scheme that netted $4M in COVID aid
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County man has admitted conducting a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4 million in payments. Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, admits he completed false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications for himself. He...
Media investigation reveals more behind closing of Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A media investigation digs deep into why the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon shut its doors and who leaders say is to blame. It’s a story we told you about back in October. “So one person got into a fight and then the whole other platoons got […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted in connection to a shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said, 65 year old, Darrell Gathers is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened just before 1:00 A.M. Sunday morning at the Budgetel located on 5th Street in Augusta.
As his surgeries continue, support for Justin Gilstrap grows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by three dogs, the community continues to rally in his support. It is another Wear Green for Justin Day right here at Grovetown Elementary School, where supporters showed up and showed out. “We are so pleased that even other schools […]
Comments / 0