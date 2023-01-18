ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Clock is ticking on EMS agreement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Emergency care in Augusta may be decided at Tuesday's special-called meeting of the commission. This week, four commissioners voted against the presented contract with service provider Gold Cross and one abstained. FOX54 reached out to all of those commissioners to find out why, and what their plans are for the future of emergency care in Richmond County.
AUGUSTA, GA
No Gold Cross Contract: What's next for Richmond County?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In just days, the Augusta-Richmond County commission is expected to reach a final decision regarding a contract with ambulance provider Gold Cross. Commissioner Alvin Mason says he has been pushing for a new contract with Gold Cross since last April. At the time, the cost of the contract was $1.6 million.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
More support for giving Augusta administrator more power to do the job

More Augusta commissioners saying to find better candidates for a permanent administrator the city charter should be change to give the job additional duties. More support for giving Augusta administrator more …. More Augusta commissioners saying to find better candidates for a permanent administrator the city charter should be change...
AUGUSTA, GA
Union Street bridge in Aiken closed due to weight restrictions

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Fifty of the 84,000 bridges owned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation are closed, including the Union Street bridge in Aiken. It’s closed due to weight restrictions. “I was like, oh no, here we go again. It’s gonna be Fairfield Street all over again with another bridge closure,” Brittany Jones […]
AIKEN, SC
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete

Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
FOX54 Mornings: Pickleball is growing in Augusta!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Pickleball, the indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport, is growing in popularity. Brandon Mackie, the co-founder of Pickleheads, joined FOX54 Mornings to discuss the growing trend. Mackie also discussed his website Pickleheads, which can help you find pickleball courts in our area. The website also gives game...
AUGUSTA, GA
One person dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County on Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 9:00 PM on US One near Cherokee Drive in Aiken County. The accident happened when a Toyota car...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Columbia County officials investigate gift card purchase scheme

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three males purchased gift cards totaling $2,000 without paying for them. According to the incident report, three males entered the Family Dollar on South Belair Road on January 12 and picked up six gift cards. Police say the males paid for each of the cards individually and in separate transactions, passing a 'YouTube card' to the next person. The same card was allegedly used to make all of the purchases.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF Digital

Fusion Ballroom of Augusta is a premiere dance studio that offers different classes for all types of ballroom dancing and the Latin dances, and this year, they are celebrating a major milestone. Fusion Ballroom Of Augusta sits down with WJBF Digital. Fusion Ballroom of Augusta is a premiere dance studio...
AUGUSTA, GA
Ambulance responds to crash at Riverwatch, Cabela Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused possible injuries and traffic snags Thursday afternoon on Riverwatch Parkway. It was reported at 1:26 p.m. at Cabela Drive, according to Richmond County dispatch reports. Although no injuries were initially reported, an ambulance at the scene appeared to be loading someone on...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
A.R. Johnson Magnet School receives $20k Box Tops donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is one out of only14 schools across the U.S. selected to receive $20,000 from Box Tops for Education. “I actually asked them, ‘Is this like twenty thousand dollars worth of credit in Box Tops?’” said Emily Driggers,...
AUGUSTA, GA
Augustan admits fraud scheme that netted $4M in COVID aid

STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County man has admitted conducting a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4 million in payments. Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, admits he completed false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications for himself. He...
AUGUSTA, GA
As his surgeries continue, support for Justin Gilstrap grows

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by three dogs, the community continues to rally in his support. It is another Wear Green for Justin Day right here at Grovetown Elementary School, where supporters showed up and showed out. “We are so pleased that even other schools […]
GROVETOWN, GA

