MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three males purchased gift cards totaling $2,000 without paying for them. According to the incident report, three males entered the Family Dollar on South Belair Road on January 12 and picked up six gift cards. Police say the males paid for each of the cards individually and in separate transactions, passing a 'YouTube card' to the next person. The same card was allegedly used to make all of the purchases.

