Martinez, CA

vallejosun.com

Former Vallejo police chief to collect $408K in severance

VALLEJO – Former Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams will receive over $408,000 in severance after he suddenly resigned from the city last November, according to a resignation and separation agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Williams will receive the severance in a lump sum...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Mayor Announces Plan to Facilitate Safe Injection Sites Despite Lack of State Authorization

San Francisco plans to try to thread a legislative needle to allow the opening of safe injection sites in the city. Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen announced Wednesday the expected introduction of a bill next week that, if enacted by the Board of Supervisors, would remove one hurdle to the opening of "Overdose Prevention Sites" in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?

The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years

The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave

Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has been placed on administrative leave, Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin said late Thursday. The move to place Armstrong on administrative leave comes after city officials reviewed reports issued by an independent law firm investigating alleged misconduct by OPD personnel as well as the department's investigation into the misconduct.
OAKLAND, CA
indybay.org

Debt limit crisis threatens Social Security and Bay Area subsidized housing renters

Debt limit crisis threatens Social Security and Bay Area subsidized housing renters. Oakland - Activists, and the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, are currently urging HUD’s subsidized housing tenants to contact their representatives in an effort to fight back against an $8.1 billion proposed budget cut to HUD and it’s subsidized housing programs, that’s part of a federal funding decrease of around $130 billion being extorted by the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, Republicans, and the far right-wing extremist members of the Freedom Caucus.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Owners of Union City security firm charged with wage theft, fraud

UNION CITY - Owners of a Union City firm have been charged with "egregious" wage theft affecting 87 employees owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office alleged Friday. Ferooz Nangeyali and Alejandra Nangeyali own Alfa Private Security Services and allegedly failed to properly pay their workers for regular and overtime hours. Over $800,000 of wages were unpaid allegedly.County prosecutors began an investigation in December 2021. That investigation also revealed that Ferooz Nangeyali allegedly possessed privately made or homemade guns, commonly known as ghost guns.Ferooz Nangeyali also allegedly gave guns to some employees who did not have...
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanleandronext.com

Bayfair Center Looks to the Future

Over the past decade, San Leandro has take a number of steps to lay the groundwork for the creation of a vibrant transit village in the 150-acre area surrounding the Bayfair BART station. In 2018, as a response to the evolving retail environment, the City Council adopted the Bay Fair Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Specific Plan with a vision for the Bay Fair area to become a walkable, transit-oriented community hub, with public gathering spaces, and a mix of retail, neighborhood services, housing, and office space.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento prison inmate killed in his cell, corrections department says

The death of an inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday morning is being investigated according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The corrections department said that CSP-SAC officers observed what they believed to be a fight inside a cell that 42-year-old Joseph Horne and 33-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Search for Missing Swimmer in Pacifica

Emergency crews are searching for a swimmer that went missing in Pacifica Thursday. The rescue began in the water off Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto Avenue and Bill Drake Way around 11:15 a.m., the North County Fire Authority said. Three men were in the water when one of them was struck...
PACIFICA, CA

