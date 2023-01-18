Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
New Contra Costa County Supervisor Ken Carlson ready to serve District 4
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 20, 2023) — I am honored and humbled to have been elected to represent the communities of Pleasant Hill, Clayton, Concord and Walnut Creek on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. In case we haven’t met, I have spent most of my life...
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
Contra Costa County health officials urge people to avoid hospitals for common illness
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County Health Services and Kaiser Permanente say if you have a common illness like the cold, it can be taken care of at home. Officials said they want to avoid the hospitals from being overcrowded so they are urging people to only go to the hospital if […]
vallejosun.com
Former Vallejo police chief to collect $408K in severance
VALLEJO – Former Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams will receive over $408,000 in severance after he suddenly resigned from the city last November, according to a resignation and separation agreement obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Williams will receive the severance in a lump sum...
Some Black residents in SF could be eligible for $5M payment proposed by reparations committee
Residents must be 18 at the time the committee's proposal is enacted and have identified as Black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years. Here's how it may work, and what questions remain.
sanjoseinside.com
San José Announces It Will Open Transition Facilities for Unhoused Residents Evacuated During Recent Storms
The City of San José is setting up “Evacuee Transition Facilities” at existing quick-build housing communities, including Rue Ferrari, Monterey/Bernal and Mabury, as temporary 24-hour emergency evacuation centers beginning Monday. Heavy rain and flooding along creeks and the Guadalupe River the past three weeks forced the evacuation...
NBC Bay Area
SF Mayor Announces Plan to Facilitate Safe Injection Sites Despite Lack of State Authorization
San Francisco plans to try to thread a legislative needle to allow the opening of safe injection sites in the city. Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen announced Wednesday the expected introduction of a bill next week that, if enacted by the Board of Supervisors, would remove one hurdle to the opening of "Overdose Prevention Sites" in the city.
Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?
The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has been placed on administrative leave, Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin said late Thursday. The move to place Armstrong on administrative leave comes after city officials reviewed reports issued by an independent law firm investigating alleged misconduct by OPD personnel as well as the department's investigation into the misconduct.
SFist
SF Reparations Committee Recommends $5 Million Lump-Sum Payments to Eligible Black Residents
In one of the most sweeping and expensive proposals for reparations to Black Americans, a committee tasked with making recommendations for providing reparations to Black residents of San Francisco is suggesting $5 million lump-sum payments to residents who meet certain eligibility requirements. The SF African American Reparations Advisory Committee (AARAC),...
indybay.org
Debt limit crisis threatens Social Security and Bay Area subsidized housing renters
Debt limit crisis threatens Social Security and Bay Area subsidized housing renters. Oakland - Activists, and the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, are currently urging HUD’s subsidized housing tenants to contact their representatives in an effort to fight back against an $8.1 billion proposed budget cut to HUD and it’s subsidized housing programs, that’s part of a federal funding decrease of around $130 billion being extorted by the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, Republicans, and the far right-wing extremist members of the Freedom Caucus.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Owners of Union City security firm charged with wage theft, fraud
UNION CITY - Owners of a Union City firm have been charged with "egregious" wage theft affecting 87 employees owed hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office alleged Friday. Ferooz Nangeyali and Alejandra Nangeyali own Alfa Private Security Services and allegedly failed to properly pay their workers for regular and overtime hours. Over $800,000 of wages were unpaid allegedly.County prosecutors began an investigation in December 2021. That investigation also revealed that Ferooz Nangeyali allegedly possessed privately made or homemade guns, commonly known as ghost guns.Ferooz Nangeyali also allegedly gave guns to some employees who did not have...
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
Search suspended for Calif. student who disappeared during 'polar plunge'
Authorities say they have suspended search and rescue operations for a San Francisco State University student athlete who went missing off the Pacific Coast this week during a "polar plunge."
sanleandronext.com
Bayfair Center Looks to the Future
Over the past decade, San Leandro has take a number of steps to lay the groundwork for the creation of a vibrant transit village in the 150-acre area surrounding the Bayfair BART station. In 2018, as a response to the evolving retail environment, the City Council adopted the Bay Fair Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Specific Plan with a vision for the Bay Fair area to become a walkable, transit-oriented community hub, with public gathering spaces, and a mix of retail, neighborhood services, housing, and office space.
KCRA.com
Sacramento prison inmate killed in his cell, corrections department says
The death of an inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday morning is being investigated according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The corrections department said that CSP-SAC officers observed what they believed to be a fight inside a cell that 42-year-old Joseph Horne and 33-year-old...
NBC Bay Area
Crews Search for Missing Swimmer in Pacifica
Emergency crews are searching for a swimmer that went missing in Pacifica Thursday. The rescue began in the water off Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto Avenue and Bill Drake Way around 11:15 a.m., the North County Fire Authority said. Three men were in the water when one of them was struck...
