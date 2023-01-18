ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

How new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz plans to unleash Myles Garrett -- and what Calvin Johnson has to do with it

By Dan Labbe, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge

It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio: how to get $200 bonus bets for Bengals-Bills

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Divisional Round continues Sunday with two more games and you can get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

LeBron James’ son Bronny has Ohio State basketball in his top 3, but will he be a Buckeye?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, has narrowed his options down to three schools, according to the L.A. Times’ Luca Evans. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the nation’s No. 36 player and No. 11 combo guard while playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s dwindled his choices down to OSU, Oregon and USC.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio: NFL Playoffs continue Sunday, get $200 bonus bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Eligible FanDuel Ohio bettors searching for a no-brainer Bengals-Bills or Cowboys-49ers promotion for the NFL Playoffs can click here to score...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates from the AFC divisional round

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- So much has happened in the three weeks since the Bills and Bengals met for Week 17′s Monday Night game in Cincinnati. That game was cancelled after Damar Hamlin needed CPRon the field and was rushed to the hospital. But in the time since the Bengals have beaten the Ravens twice, set a new record for the longest fumble recovery TD in NFL history and won their ninth consecutive game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Ravens request interview with Chad O’Shea, Browns WR coach, for offensive coordinator vacancy

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chad O’Shea could go from trying to beat the Ravens to trying to help them beat the Browns. O’Shea, the Browns’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator since 2020, has received a request from the Ravens to interview for their offensive coordinator vacancy, a league source told cleveland.com. He would replace Greg Roman, who parted ways with the team this week.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio turns $10 NFL bet into $200 bonus bets with touchdown

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The BetMGM Ohio app is the only place to get this no-brainer NFL touchdown bonus. While most bettors are thinking about...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy