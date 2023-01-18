How new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz plans to unleash Myles Garrett -- and what Calvin Johnson has to do with it

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge
It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
LeBron James’ son Bronny has Ohio State basketball in his top 3, but will he be a Buckeye?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, has narrowed his options down to three schools, according to the L.A. Times’ Luca Evans. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the nation’s No. 36 player and No. 11 combo guard while playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s dwindled his choices down to OSU, Oregon and USC.
‘The Perfect 10’ film focuses on players who have won Heisman and are in Pro Football HOF
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fox Sports Films will air “The Perfect 10,” a documentary about the rare few players who have won a Heisman Trophy and are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, on Saturday, Feb. 11. In a promotional release touting the film, representatives for the...
At Guardians Fest, Triston McKenzie and Myles Straw wonder aloud: Why don’t Cleveland fans hate the AL Central?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The man in the Chief Wahoo crewneck refuses to say their name. When New York’s baseball team – you know which one – travels to Cleveland, longtime Guardians fan Marty identifies them only by their pattern. “Anybody who plays against Pinstripes, I hope...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates from the AFC divisional round
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- So much has happened in the three weeks since the Bills and Bengals met for Week 17′s Monday Night game in Cincinnati. That game was cancelled after Damar Hamlin needed CPRon the field and was rushed to the hospital. But in the time since the Bengals have beaten the Ravens twice, set a new record for the longest fumble recovery TD in NFL history and won their ninth consecutive game.
Ravens request interview with Chad O’Shea, Browns WR coach, for offensive coordinator vacancy
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chad O’Shea could go from trying to beat the Ravens to trying to help them beat the Browns. O’Shea, the Browns’ wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator since 2020, has received a request from the Ravens to interview for their offensive coordinator vacancy, a league source told cleveland.com. He would replace Greg Roman, who parted ways with the team this week.
3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
Would DeAndre Hopkins fit with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lot has happened since Part 1 of the Hey, Mary Kay! podcast from earlier this week, but finally here is the long-awaited Part 2. Recorded before the Jim Schwartz hire, Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss a number of Browns topics brought up by our Football Insider subscribers.
