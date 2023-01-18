ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Police: 18-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Shots Fired After Del City Basketball Game

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ecmf_0kJLpVzn00

Del City Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection to a shooting after a basketball game between Del City and Millwood.

At around 7:36 p.m. Tuesday, police officers reported shots fired in the John Smith Field House on the Del City High School campus.

Police said the basketball game had just concluded when shots were fired.

Del City officers began evacuating the building, and additional shots were fired from the parking lot, police said.

Police said one victim was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

No students of Del City High School were injured during the incident, police said.

The suspect was transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center and booked on the complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or victim.

Police said that both the suspect and victim have no affiliation with the Mid-Del School system.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
MUSTANG, OK
KFOR

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Police searching for suspect after deadly overnight shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a northeast Oklahoma City home. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. inside a home in the 700 block of Northeast 32nd Street, near Lindsay Avenue. Police said the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument before shots were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
DEL CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Deadly End To A Cop Chase On Monday

A deadly end came after a police chase of a driver of a stolen truck, who, police believe, seemed likely to drive into the Martin Luther King Day Parade as the celebration traipsed through the downtown area on Monday. The male driver of what police said was a stolen truck...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy