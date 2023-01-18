ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Hill

Senate Democrat calls for investigation of mass money transfer surveillance

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general to investigate federal law enforcement agencies’ use of a nonprofit database that has amassed millions of records on money transfers between the U.S. and more than 20 countries. In an arrangement that the senator described as a “bulk surveillance program,”…
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Brazil's Lula Replaces Army Commander Source

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S....
US News and World Report

U.S. Justice Dept Found More Classified Items in Biden Home Search

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night. Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Hill

Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general

Former President Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday, after he and his legal team were ordered to pay more than $900,000 on Thursday for repeatedly filing “frivolous” lawsuits. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who also served as the presiding judge in Trump’s case against James, pointed to the lawsuit in Thursday’s…
NEW YORK STATE
US News and World Report

Venezuela Releases Ex-Interior Minister From Prison; He Will Go to Spain

CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan court on Saturday released former Interior Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres from jail after he was imprisoned for nearly five years, allowing him to travel to Spain, relatives of the former official said. The retired army General served as interior minister in 2014 but later broke...
US News and World Report

French Court Orders Uber to Pay Some $18 Million to Drivers, Company to Appeal

PARIS (Reuters) - French court on Friday ordered Uber to pay around 17 million euros ($18.43 million) in damages and lost salaries to a group of drivers who argued they should have been treated like employees rather than self-employed, both parties to the case told Reuters. "This is a huge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy