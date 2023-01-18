Read full article on original website
CNBC
Trump drops lawsuit against New York AG after judge in case sanctions him almost $1 million for Clinton suit
Former President Donald Trump voluntarily dropped a longshot federal lawsuit in Florida against New York Attorney General Letitia James. The move came a day after the same judge in the case sanctioned him and his lawyer nearly $1 million for filing another, "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and many other defendants.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
CNBC
Philip Esformes, whose prison sentence Trump commuted, loses appeal and faces retrial on health-care fraud charges
A Florida nursing home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion Medicare fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 has lost a federal court appeal. Philip Esformes now appears headed for retrial on six health-care fraud charges that a jury previously deadlocked on. Esformes...
Senate Democrat calls for investigation of mass money transfer surveillance
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general to investigate federal law enforcement agencies’ use of a nonprofit database that has amassed millions of records on money transfers between the U.S. and more than 20 countries. In an arrangement that the senator described as a “bulk surveillance program,”…
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Replaces Army Commander Source
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S....
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Dept Found More Classified Items in Biden Home Search
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night. Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from...
Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
Former President Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday, after he and his legal team were ordered to pay more than $900,000 on Thursday for repeatedly filing “frivolous” lawsuits. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who also served as the presiding judge in Trump’s case against James, pointed to the lawsuit in Thursday’s…
US News and World Report
Venezuela Releases Ex-Interior Minister From Prison; He Will Go to Spain
CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan court on Saturday released former Interior Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres from jail after he was imprisoned for nearly five years, allowing him to travel to Spain, relatives of the former official said. The retired army General served as interior minister in 2014 but later broke...
US News and World Report
French Court Orders Uber to Pay Some $18 Million to Drivers, Company to Appeal
PARIS (Reuters) - French court on Friday ordered Uber to pay around 17 million euros ($18.43 million) in damages and lost salaries to a group of drivers who argued they should have been treated like employees rather than self-employed, both parties to the case told Reuters. "This is a huge...
