James Gunn and Peter Safran have been working hard on developing a new slate for Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios arm and the duo is set to announce it sometime this month. Gunn has already revealed that not only is he working on a Superman movie with Henry Cavill, he is also working on a secret DC TV series, so his plate is pretty full. But he always has time to debunk or refute any new report that comes out about their plans for the franchise. Most recently, a report went live that revealed that the studio was considering keeping Ezra Miller on as The Flash after their many controversies, and Gunn swiftly addressed it in a tweet. Fans of The Flash were hoping that the controversial actor would be replaced in the role, and there's already a fan-favorite actor that they wish to replace him– X-Men: Days of Future Past star Lucas Till. One artist has even created a new concept that shows the actor replacing Miller as The Flash, and he even gives him the characters New 52 look.

2 DAYS AGO