Read full article on original website
Related
What we know about how COVID-19 vaccines may affect menstrual cycles
Research has shown COVID vaccinations can have temporary but noticeable impacts on periods and accompanying symptoms.
NBC Philadelphia
New Weight Loss Drugs Trending With Billionaires and Celebrities Are About to Enter More American Homes
Billionaires including Elon Musk and Michael Rubin of Fanatics have sung the praises of GLP-1 drugs including Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss. The drugs, most commonly associated with obesity and diabetes care, are becoming a major factor in weight loss medicine, but that has also led to controversy over a nationwide shortage.
Comments / 0