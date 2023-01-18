HOGAN, OTHERS REFLECT ON HIS LEGACY: When Larry Hogan was first sworn in as governor of Maryland, he said,“One hundred years from now, I want Marylanders to say: ‘This was when Maryland’s renaissance began.’” Now, eight years later, when the Republican governor of a blue state was asked about that promise, Hogan had no doubt he’d done just that. “There’s no question about it from an economic standpoint. We’re in the best shape we’ve ever been in history, and we were in the worst shape ever.” Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO