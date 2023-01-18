Read full article on original website
Moore budget release begins new governor’s focus on equity
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Gov. Wes Moore highlighted significant investments in education, transportation, economic development, public safety and health in releasing his administration’s first budget on Friday. “This is the most ambitious budget that you will see for a first year of an administration in recent history. But I...
State roundup: Moore releases $69M in funds Hogan held back
MOORE RELEASES FUNDS WITHHELD BY HOGAN FOR ABORTION TRAINING, CLIMATE CHANGE, FAMILY LEAVE: On his first full day in office, Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller announced they’re releasing $3.5 million to expand abortion care training, part of $69 million in funds withheld by his predecessor and released by Moore Thursday. Michelle Larkin/Capital News Service in MarylandReporter.com.
Gov. Wes Moore releases stalled abortion care funds
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — On his first full day in office, Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller announced they’re releasing $3.5 million to expand abortion care training, part of $69 million in funds withheld by his predecessor and released by Moore Thursday. “Maryland needs to be a...
Moore’s Inauguration Showcases Maryland’s Diversity
ANNAPOLIS – With the historic inauguration Wednesday of the state’s first Black governor and Asian lieutenant governor, a diverse group of Marylanders arrived at the State House inspired by Wes Moore’s message of a more equitable state. Moore, freshly inaugurated, took office saying, “This journey has never...
Maryland’s legal cannabis market to be shaped by many hands
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – With lawmakers facing a July 1 deadline to provide a framework for the legal use, possession, and sale of cannabis after voters approved full legalization in November, it’s clear, just a week into the General Assembly session, that the task won’t be straightforward. While...
State Roundup: A day of reflection and celebration as Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history and look to the future
MOORE INAUGURATION FOCUSES ON HISTORY AND THE FUTURE: In a star-studded inauguration ceremony Wednesday, newly sworn-in Maryland Gov. Wes Moore captivated the crowd with the same energy and vision that launched his political ascension last year. Emphasizing themes of unity and forward progress, Moore promised to lift people out of poverty, become a leader in clean energy technology and create a path of service for the state’s youth. Michael Charles of Capital News Service/MarylandReporter.
State Roundup: It’s inauguration day and Hogan reflects on legacy as hopes rise for Moore governorship
HOGAN, OTHERS REFLECT ON HIS LEGACY: When Larry Hogan was first sworn in as governor of Maryland, he said,“One hundred years from now, I want Marylanders to say: ‘This was when Maryland’s renaissance began.’” Now, eight years later, when the Republican governor of a blue state was asked about that promise, Hogan had no doubt he’d done just that. “There’s no question about it from an economic standpoint. We’re in the best shape we’ve ever been in history, and we were in the worst shape ever.” Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
State Roundup: That’s Brooke Lierman, comptroller; Moore inauguration a tour of Black history in Maryland; Hogan leaves office with high ratings
LIERMAN BECOMES MARYLAND’s FIRST WOMAN COMPTROLLER: Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman (D) on Monday became the first woman in Maryland history to hold that job, taking the oath of office at a ceremony in Annapolis. Erin Cox/The Washington Post. Lierman, a Democrat and former state delegate, spoke of a mission-driven...
State Roundup: Lierman to become comptroller today; Moore to take oath on Douglass’ Bible; more Moore appointments; inauguration plans; who is incoming Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller?
LIERMAN TO BECOME COMPTROLLER TODAY: After Brooke Lierman raises her right hand and recites the oath of office as comptroller Monday, she doesn’t know what she’ll do immediately afterward. “I have to imagine it will feel overwhelming, joyous and slightly terrifying all at the same time. It’s an awesome responsibility that Marylanders are giving to me and I don’t take that lightly,” she says. William Ford/Maryland Matters.
State Roundup: Hogan bids farewell with a warning; 445th session starts today; Dems vow new progressive policy push
HOGAN BIDS FAREWELL WITH WARNING OF ABOUT DIVISIVE POLITICS: As the final days of his tenure tick down, Gov. Larry Hogan bid farewell Tuesday night to the millions of Marylanders he governed for the past eight years. “Serving you has been the honor of a lifetime,” Hogan said in a video address, filmed in the State House’s Old Senate Chamber. “Together, we truly have changed Maryland for the better.” Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
State Roundup: State House halls fill with legislators’ families on first day of session; Moore says he’ll tackle child poverty; Sen. Lee nominated for Secretary of State
WITHOUT COVID RESTRICTIONS, OPENING DAY IS FAMILY DAY IN ANNAPOLIS: Maryland’s elected officials, along with their family and friends, swarmed the halls of the historic State House in Annapolis on Wednesday to kick off the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly. Hannah Gaskill and Sam Janesch/The Baltimore Sun.
State Roundup: College Savings Plan to get hearing; B’more hopes in for brighter days with Moore; Franchot on his retirement
LAWMAKERS PLAN HEARINGS ON EMBATTLED COLLEGE SAVINGS PLAN: Maryland lawmakers will soon hold hearings on account-calculation problems in the Maryland Prepaid College Trust that has left hundreds of families unable to access all the money in their accounts since the summer. And state auditors plan to delve into the freeze as well as whether Maryland 529, the agency charged with managing the state’s college savings plans, has addressed management problems identified in 2019 as part of a planned review. Danielle Douglas-Gabriel/The Washington Post.
State Roundup: Recreational cannabis market, higher minimum wage and insulin price cap among new laws; and new state officials to take office
NEW LAWS TAKE EFFECT IN MARYLAND: Despite recreational cannabis still six months away from becoming fully legal in Maryland, New Year’s Day marked the first round of changes to the state’s cannabis laws after voters overwhelmingly approved legalization last fall. Sam Janesch/The Baltimore Sun. Low-income Marylanders will get...
State Roundup: Brown becomes Maryland’s 1st Black Attorney General; new judge to oversee case on release of AG’s church abuse report; state Supreme Court imperils recent ‘broadcast’ ruling
BROWN ‘SHATTERS GLASS CEILING’ TO BECOME MARYLAND’s 1st BLACK ATTY GEN: In Maryland’s history, only white men have served as attorney general, but Anthony Brown broke that barrier Tuesday to become the first Black man sworn in as the “people’s lawyer.” Tim Prudente/The Baltimore Banner.
The time for $15 minimum wage is now, not 3 years from now
On New Year’s Day, Maryland’s minimum wage increased from $12.50 to $13.25. I am proud of the results achieved from the work that I, Del. Diana Fennell, and the Maryland General Assembly put forth back in 2019 with Senate Bill 280 / House Bill 166. Though we fell...
State Roundup: Southwest meltdown; assessing Hogan, Franchot, Frosh on the way out
Happy New Year! Here are the top stories we found week and a final pitch for our NewsMatch fundraising drive. We’ll be back Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. The unexpected and truly awful news this week was the meltdown of Southwest Airlines at BWI and across the country. It stranded thousands of passengers at BWI, an airport that the airline had made the busiest in the region with low fares on hundreds of flights a day.
Blue-State Republican: Kromer book details how Hogan succeeded
How did relatively conservative Republican Larry Hogan manage to become only the second Republican in Maryland history to win two terms as governor in an increasingly progressive state?. Mileah Kromer, a Goucher College political science professor and pollster, does a great job answering that question in her new book, Blue-State...
Thousands of Diabetic Americans are Buying Insulin Online
Type 2 diabetes is a significant public health problem in the United States. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2022, 37.3 million people in the United States had diabetes, which represents about 10.5% of the population. Of these, about 95% had type 2 diabetes.
