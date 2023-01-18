Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Hoosier students can now apply for Governor's 2023 STEM Team
Hoosier students interested in the field of STEM can now apply for Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's 2023 STEM Team. The program honors four high school students for their achievements in STEM with $1,000 towards their college fund. The deadline to apply is Feb. 3, and winners will be announced in...
Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
Two arrested after attempted homicide in St. Joseph Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich., --- Two people are behind bars after what officials are calling an attempted homicide on Saturday. The St. Joseph Public Safety Department says officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 1000 block of Church Street in St. Joseph Michigan. When police arrived, they say...
St. Joseph Ice Fest returns February 3-5
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - The 2023 Ice Fest returns to downtown St. Joseph February 3 through 5. The event, presented by Silver Beach Pizza, features a scavenger hunt, carving competition, and a number of ice interactives for the whole family. On February 3, the weekend kicks off with the Professional...
Coty Hoffman, charged with OWI, appears in court
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Former St. Joseph County police officer Coty Hoffman appeared in court on Friday on charges he was drunk when he crashed his patrol car. Hoffman was arrested in November after allegedly swerving off Hickory Road and running over a mailbox. The 30-year-old resigned from the...
County leaders, residents react to Ultium Cells uncertainty
NEW CARLISLE, Ind.-- Michiana's Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC) is a contender for the fourth electric vehicle battery plant location of Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG. They are vetting the IEC, located in New Carlisle, for a new two million square foot facility, providing 2,000 construction-related jobs and 1,600 permanent high-tech jobs.
St. Joe County Public Library to host seven-week course on nutrition and mental well-being
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Public Library and Bendable are set to host a seven-week Mental Health and Nutrition course. Instructors will lead community members through a focus on exploring the links between nutrition and mental well-being. Over the seven weeks, the course will cover ways...
