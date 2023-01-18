ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

abc57.com

Hoosier students can now apply for Governor's 2023 STEM Team

Hoosier students interested in the field of STEM can now apply for Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's 2023 STEM Team. The program honors four high school students for their achievements in STEM with $1,000 towards their college fund. The deadline to apply is Feb. 3, and winners will be announced in...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Two arrested after attempted homicide in St. Joseph Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich., --- Two people are behind bars after what officials are calling an attempted homicide on Saturday. The St. Joseph Public Safety Department says officers responded to a call for shots fired on the 1000 block of Church Street in St. Joseph Michigan. When police arrived, they say...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
abc57.com

St. Joseph Ice Fest returns February 3-5

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - The 2023 Ice Fest returns to downtown St. Joseph February 3 through 5. The event, presented by Silver Beach Pizza, features a scavenger hunt, carving competition, and a number of ice interactives for the whole family. On February 3, the weekend kicks off with the Professional...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
abc57.com

Coty Hoffman, charged with OWI, appears in court

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Former St. Joseph County police officer Coty Hoffman appeared in court on Friday on charges he was drunk when he crashed his patrol car. Hoffman was arrested in November after allegedly swerving off Hickory Road and running over a mailbox. The 30-year-old resigned from the...
abc57.com

County leaders, residents react to Ultium Cells uncertainty

NEW CARLISLE, Ind.-- Michiana's Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC) is a contender for the fourth electric vehicle battery plant location of Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG. They are vetting the IEC, located in New Carlisle, for a new two million square foot facility, providing 2,000 construction-related jobs and 1,600 permanent high-tech jobs.
NEW CARLISLE, IN

