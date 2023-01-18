Read full article on original website
Terence Crutcher Foundation buys North Pointe Shopping Center
The Terence Crutcher Foundation is soon launching a capital campaign after purchasing the North Pointe Shopping Center. The goal is to spur economic development in the community.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co. The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant.
Green Country groups raise awareness about human trafficking
State leaders and victim advocates are working to educate the public about the fastest growing criminal industry in the world by hosting community conversations.
kaynewscow.com
UPDATED: Fire reported in Tonkawa
TONKAWA — Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in downtown Tonkawa. Tonkawa Police chief Nick Payne said that the marijuana grow facility located north of TS Fork is burning. Payne said that Blackwell and Tonkawa firefighters responded to the scene at 9:28 a.m. Payne said that...
agritechtomorrow.com
PharmCloud™ Introduces World's First "Grow as a Service™" Precision Cannabis Operation in Oklahoma, USA
PharmCloud™ today formally introduced their commercial state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facility which leverages the most advanced and automated horticulture technologies and science to deliver consistently pure, customizable cannabis crops, available in small to large quantities for a variety of applications. Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma with an amazing support of local...
A perfect ‘bad storm’ is driving egg prices up, experts say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s not just the Avian Flu that has caused egg prices to rise, economists say. Oklahoma has had a few barn yard cases of the bird flu but not as many cases in other states. Rodney Holcomb is a professor and food economist at...
Journal Tribune
Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories
Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.
Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
Authorities In Tonkawa Issue Evacuation Notice Due To Fire
Local leaders in Tonkawa have issued an evacuation notice in downtown Tonkawa after a marijuana grow farm caught fire in the area. Tonkawa Police said the fire is limited to hot spots and is largely contained. Businesses in the area were advised to shelter in place due to the burning...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Men Behind Bars Intimidate Potential Witness
Two Bartlesville men were seen in Washington County Court Wednesday afternoon on charges alleging Conspiracy and Witness Intimidation. Lakell Powell and Trey Morgan Smith are already behind bars for previous crimes. According to an affidavit, Powell was on a video call with the potential witness, and holds up a subpoena with the party’s name on it.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma
Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
KOKI FOX 23
Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
KTUL
Pantera to headline Rocklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop. It’s a new season for The Sports Page Steakhouse in Coweta, Oklahoma. This local favorite has been around since 2005 and now, they will be serving new traditions as well as long-time classics.
New Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Impersonating Police, Harboring Teenager
Prosecutors have filed new charges against a man accused of pretending to be a police officer and taking a teenage runaway to California. Christopher Bartley was arrested in June after Tulsa Police said they found him harboring a 16-year-old girl that ran away from home in his Tulsa apartment. Police...
1600kush.com
Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified
A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
