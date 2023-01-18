ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

UPDATED: Fire reported in Tonkawa

TONKAWA — Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire in downtown Tonkawa. Tonkawa Police chief Nick Payne said that the marijuana grow facility located north of TS Fork is burning. Payne said that Blackwell and Tonkawa firefighters responded to the scene at 9:28 a.m. Payne said that...
TONKAWA, OK
agritechtomorrow.com

PharmCloud™ Introduces World's First "Grow as a Service™" Precision Cannabis Operation in Oklahoma, USA

PharmCloud™ today formally introduced their commercial state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facility which leverages the most advanced and automated horticulture technologies and science to deliver consistently pure, customizable cannabis crops, available in small to large quantities for a variety of applications. Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma with an amazing support of local...
TULSA, OK
Journal Tribune

Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories

Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
TONKAWA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.

Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Men Behind Bars Intimidate Potential Witness

Two Bartlesville men were seen in Washington County Court Wednesday afternoon on charges alleging Conspiracy and Witness Intimidation. Lakell Powell and Trey Morgan Smith are already behind bars for previous crimes. According to an affidavit, Powell was on a video call with the potential witness, and holds up a subpoena with the party’s name on it.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma

Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Pantera to headline Rocklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
STILLWATER, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps

When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified

A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy