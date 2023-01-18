Read full article on original website
WSLS
Two arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lynchburg early Friday. Police say at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say they located one man with non-life-threatening injuries to the...
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for early-morning Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday. Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged. At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.
WSET
GALLERY: DPD needs your help identifying suspects in multiple active cases
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department needs the community's help to solve multiple active cases in the city. The department said they are looking for the pictured individuals for a variety of crimes ranging from credit card fraud to shoplifting, theft, and even weapons offenses. As a...
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Danville malicious wounding case apprehended in Augusta County
A Danville man wanted in a malicious wounding case was apprehended in Stuarts Draft on Thursday, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Marques Raeqwon Abbott, 22, was taken into custody without incident at 3:30 p.m. the Montague Terrace apartment complex in Stuarts Draft. Abbott is...
cbs19news
Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department seeks leaders for annual Youth Police Academy
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is looking for youth leaders for its 5th annual Youth Police Academy. 30 kids have already signed up for the Academy, which is the maximum number they can accept. However, they are still in need of youth leaders. Youth leaders must have participated in the Academy before.
WSET
2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford deputies find methamphetamine at traffic stop
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While at a traffic stop on January 10, Bedford County sheriff’s deputies discovered approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway. Philip Edward Harless from Vinton was the vehicle’s driver, according to...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Lynchburg apartment complex shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in Lynchburg Wednesday night. Delante Lee Pannell, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with two counts each of Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, gun, stolen trailer in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is now in custody after authorities seized drugs, a gun, and a stolen trailer during a traffic stop, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 10, authorities conducted the traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway in Bedford County. During...
WSET
Roanoke Police highlight forensic services efforts, over 1,500 reports written in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is highlighting the success of its Forensic Services Unit over the past year. According to RPD, its unit is one of the largest in Southwestern Virginia. The team is made up of a sergeant, six forensic investigators, and a part-time fingerprint...
timesvirginian.com
Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man
Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
WDBJ7.com
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a man reported missing has been found in the aftermath of a crash in Patrick County. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56 of Stuart, had been reported missing/overdue January 14. His body was found January 21 when a passerby saw the wreckage of a Ford Explorer SUV off Route 8, 100 feet south of Route 660, over an embankment. The Explorer had gone off the road and hit several trees, according to police.
WSET
Danville Fire Dept. sees record number of calls as firefighters push for higher wages
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department had a record-breaking year in 2022, with the highest call volume since the department's founding in 1884. The DFD ran a total of 9,592 calls, averaging over 26 calls per day. "We ran 250 more calls than the previous year in...
WSLS
Man wanted for Minnesota homicide arrested in Forest
FOREST, Va. – A man wanted in connection with a murder in Minnesota was arrested in Forest, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 17, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota contacted them about Benjamin Richardson III, who was wanted out of their jurisdiction in connection with a murder.
WBTM
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on the whereabouts of Levin Reeves Stokes, who is wanted for Felony Eluding from Law Enforcement. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Martinsville/ Henry County 911 Communications Center at 276-638-8751.
