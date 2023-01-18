Read full article on original website
Update: Missing Patrick County Man Found Dead in Crashed Vehicle
The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jan 14) at 8:23 am on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County. On Saturday (Jan 21) a vehicle was discovered by a passer-by, off of Route 8, over an...
South Boston Police Searching for Driver of Vehicle that hit a Pedestrian
The South Boston Police Department is seeking assistance from the community to help identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run incident involving a pedestrian. On January 19 around 11:57 am, Officers responded to the area of Dollar Tree located on Old Halifax Road for an elderly female pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on the whereabouts of Levin Reeves Stokes, who is wanted for Felony Eluding from Law Enforcement. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Martinsville/ Henry County 911 Communications Center at 276-638-8751.
Danville Public Schools Announce Teachers of the Year
Each year, Danville Public Schools (DPS) allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for outstanding work in the classroom and in the school community. The 2023 Teachers of the Year have been selected and will be honored at a ceremony in April. The division’s Teachers of...
Danville Public Schools to Increase STEM and Career Exploration for Students
Danville Public Schools is increasing students’ opportunities for STEM and career exploration through new and re-imagined programming that was announced on Thursday. DPS’ AIM STEM and Career Academies will prepare students to be career ready through increased career and technical education programs and STEM Academies for grades K-12.
City of Danville Finance Department Recognized for 36th Year in a Row
For the 36th consecutive year, the City of Danville’s Finance Department has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and...
