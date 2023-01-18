ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

2023 Dixie National Livestock Show kicks off with Horse, Mule Color Bonanza Show

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0A19_0kJLmLfM00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 58 th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and will kick off Thursday, January 19 with the Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show.

The Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show will take place Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22, in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center. The show starts at 8:00 a.m. each day.

Free civil legal clinic to be held in Canton

It features mules of different colors and sizes, and long-eared donkeys, along with Pinto, Palomino, American Ranch and other horses. This is one of the largest mule shows in the nation and attracts participants from multiple states this side of the Rocky Mountains.

A limited number of Lainey Wilson concert-only tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 20, at the Mississippi Coliseum Ticket Office. The limit is four tickets per customer.

Tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Collectors flock to annual antique show in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a collector’s paradise for those who came out to the Mississippi Antique Bottle Club’s 37th annual show. Coca-Cola bottles that are no longer in production, stamps over a century old and collectors that are like a piece of living history themselves. This 93-year-old has been collecting items since he […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Monster Truck Nitro Tour entertains families in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 10,000 pounds of steel racing around the Mississippi Coliseum kicked off the start of the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. On Saturday, fans packed the coliseum for a chance to see the 4-wheel giants crush cars and entertain crowds. Men, women and children say the family-friendly event was a great way […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Museum of Art hosts annual fundraising event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) hosted its annual Art Party on Saturday. The event raises funds for the museum’s educational programs and exhibitions. “Art museums are expensive operations, and we give most of our services away to schoolchildren and all of our public programs are generally free,” said Betsy Bradley, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Land acquired for Gluckstadt Family Entertainment

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project. The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime employee of the Mississippi Community College Board has been named executive director of the agency that oversees the 15 colleges. Kell Smith has worked for the board since May 2008, starting as director of communications and legislative services. He became interim executive director in July after Andrea Mayfield resigned. The board […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
mageenews.com

Linda Pruitt Named Mississippi Nursery Person of the Year

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Linda Pruitt, owner of Hand’s Nursery for 47 years, was recognized at the Mississippi Nursery convention as the MS Nursery Person of the Year!
MAGEE, MS
wtva.com

UMMC announces creation of Mississippi's only dedicated burn center

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s largest hospital announced Thursday the establishment of a much-needed burn center. According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the hospital’s request to establish and operate the Mississippi Burn Center on its main campus.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person shot on Hanging Moss Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, January 20. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanging Moss Road. A vehicle had been shot into, and the occupant was hit. They were taken to the University of […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Police: Victim taken to UMMC after shooting at McDonald’s in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s in Jackson Friday afternoon. Officials say that a vehicle was shot into at the restaurant on Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road and a victim was taken to UMMC with no life-threatening injuries. According to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

All in the family? Mississippi mother, two children arrested in suspected forgery operation that stole thousands from businesses

A suspected forgery operation was apparently all in the family for a Mississippi mother and her two grown children, who were recently arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from businesses with fraudulent checks. Investigators from the Vicksburg Police Department made three arrests following an investigation into a suspected forgery operation within...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy