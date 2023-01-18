2023 Dixie National Livestock Show kicks off with Horse, Mule Color Bonanza Show
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 58 th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and will kick off Thursday, January 19 with the Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show.
The Dixie National Horse and Mule Color Bonanza Show will take place Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22, in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center. The show starts at 8:00 a.m. each day.
It features mules of different colors and sizes, and long-eared donkeys, along with Pinto, Palomino, American Ranch and other horses. This is one of the largest mule shows in the nation and attracts participants from multiple states this side of the Rocky Mountains.
A limited number of Lainey Wilson concert-only tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 20, at the Mississippi Coliseum Ticket Office. The limit is four tickets per customer.
Tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo can be purchased at the Coliseum Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com .
