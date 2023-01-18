#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO