Dutchess County, NY

Political Ronin
3d ago

Such a great parenting example🙄🙄 this is often what happens when kids have kids🙄🙄can tell what half these kids are like just by looking at the parents 🙄🙄

Steven Foerst
3d ago

This area changed for the worse. Violence is so much higher than it was only 5 years ago. I wonder if it is due to the relocation of so many people into our community in the last 2.5 years.

John117
3d ago

That’s burglary. ‘Entering or remaining unlawfully in a building to commit a crime therein. (trespass) or (endangering the welfare of a child)’

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman charged with criminal contempt and assault

SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old Kingston woman was remanded to the Ulster County Jail following a domestic incident at 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties. It is alleged by Saugerties Police that Christina Moore-Giles was in violation of a full stay-away order of protection that that she threw a cell phone at the victim, causing a laceration to the victim’s lip.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Armed robbery in front of library

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an armed robbery in front of the library on Grand Street. The knifepoint incident near Newburgh Free Library was reported around 6:30 Friday evening, according to EMS radio transmissions. It was unknown if anyone was injured. As of Sunday...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

“Operation Final Blow” suspect pleads guilty

GOSHEN – Major Port Jervis drug dealer Wayne Smith, 43, pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance and faces 10 to 12 years in state prison when sentenced. “Operation Final Blow” was designed to disrupt major narcotics trafficking in...
PORT JERVIS, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Warrant Arrests

#Bridgeport CT– On January 19, 2023, at around 10 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Shelton Street as part of a narcotics investigation. With the assistance of the Patrol Division, they detained three adults, Colon, Maldonado, and Nieves, and found packaged crack cocaine and money in plain view. They also found a firearm with no valid CT pistol permit in Nieves’ possession. TNT entered the main dwelling and detained an adult female, Rodriguez, and a large dog. They also found a door leading to the basement area which was obstructed by furniture and three large bags containing a white powdery substance. They located an adult male, Reyes, and one juvenile hiding behind the drywall in the basement. TNT found a large amount of packaged cocaine, fentanyl mix capsules, and boxes of new and unused wax paper folds, along with over $9,000.00 in U.S. currency. They also found a loaded firearm and ammunition in a safe in Rodriguez’s bedroom, as well as three additional firearms inside the house near the front door. Two of these firearms were semi-automatic, one of which was stolen from Milford CT. One was an unloaded revolver.The total number of firearms recovered was five (5).
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sheriff’s office warns of increasing phone scams

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scams that once again seem to be on the rise. Scams are ways in which criminals will attempt to get money from people by contacting them and making up elaborate stories. In some cases, the perpetrators have tried, sometimes successfully, to use the victim’s emotions about a loved one in trouble to get money. It’s common for the perpetrators of these scams to try to get money by telling people that one of their relatives has been seriously hurt or is in jail, and that they need money right away. In many cases they will pose as a law enforcement official or another relative to try and convince the victim that it’s legitimate.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Beware of New Car Tap Accident Scam

A Yonkers senior reported to the Yonkers Police Department the following disturbing scam:. In a parking lot, the car of an older senior was slightly hit from behind, more like a hard tap. He got out to investigate the damage and a fellow near his stopped car knocked him down to the ground. The assailant then reached into his car and grabbed the purse of that driver’s wife, knocked him down again, and ran off. The car that had tapped his bumper immediately drove off.
YONKERS, NY
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
People

'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say

"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
STAMFORD, CT

