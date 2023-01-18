ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Armed With Hammer Robs Food Truck on Friday Afternoon

On January 20, at approximately 2:40 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue (Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck) for the report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, the suspect forced his way into the food truck with a hammer through the service window. Once inside, the suspect armed himself with a knife and forced the victim to the floor and stole property from the food truck. The suspect exited the truck through the rear door and fled west toward the back of the gas station, climbed over the fence and was last seen running through the wooded area toward Sligo Mill Road. The suspect left behind the hammer and knife, both of which were impounded.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
LANHAM, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC

Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Giant Gas Station Carjacking Defendant Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

On Friday, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, James Bonifant sentenced defendant, Tyrece Jones, 21, of Oxon Hill to 25 years in prison suspend all but eight years and five years of supervised probation upon release, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jones was convicted by a jury in October 2022 on charges of carjacking and second degree assault.
OXON HILL, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14, on the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, NW. According to a press release, at about 12:08 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victims and then fled the scene.
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion Robbery

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC

D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
LANHAM, MD

