On January 20, at approximately 2:40 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue (Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck) for the report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, the suspect forced his way into the food truck with a hammer through the service window. Once inside, the suspect armed himself with a knife and forced the victim to the floor and stole property from the food truck. The suspect exited the truck through the rear door and fled west toward the back of the gas station, climbed over the fence and was last seen running through the wooded area toward Sligo Mill Road. The suspect left behind the hammer and knife, both of which were impounded.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO