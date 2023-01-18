Read full article on original website
Maryland food trucks and taxi drivers are being targeted by armed robbers in neighboring areas
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Employees at a Takoma Park food truck say a man that robbed one of their workers at knifepoint could be the same suspect that is targeting independent taxi drivers in neighboring Langley Park, Md. Takoma Park Police are looking for a man that used a...
fox5dc.com
Takoma Park food truck robbed by suspect armed with hammer, knife: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A food truck was robbed by an armed suspect in Takoma Park, Maryland on Friday, according to police. The Takoma Park Police Department said officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
Woman with outstanding warrant arrested after stabbing DC police officer in the face several times, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested and charged after she stabbed a D.C. police officer in the face several times Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. DC police said officers from the Fifth District responded to a residence on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast for...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman with walker in Montgomery County
GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 15-year-old suspect is charged with carjacking a woman with a walker in Montgomery County, according to police. Montgomery County Police Department officials said the incident happened on Thursday night in the 19800 block of Century Boulevard in Germantown. According to detectives, a woman was getting packages...
'I just started to bleed out' | Independent taxi drivers in Langley Park are being targeted by armed robbers
LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Three suspects have been arrested by Prince George's County Police following a series of armed robberies targeting independent taxi drivers in Langley Park, Maryland. Omar Hernandez, 20, and Jose Linares-Hernandez, 20, have been linked to five of the armed robberies. Investigators say the incidents occurred...
Police: Man breaks in with hammer, robs from Takoma Park food truck at knifepoint
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man used a hammer to force his way into a food truck and robbed a worker at knifepoint Friday afternoon, Takoma Park police said. The robbery occurred at the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 2:40 p.m. The man forced his way into the Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck through the service window with a hammer, authorities said.
fox5dc.com
DC police officer stabbed in face while serving bench warrant in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police officer was stabbed in the face by a suspect in Northeast on Saturday, according to investigators. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road. Police said an officer was in the area to serve...
mocoshow.com
Suspect Armed With Hammer Robs Food Truck on Friday Afternoon
On January 20, at approximately 2:40 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue (Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck) for the report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier. According to Takoma Park Police, the suspect forced his way into the food truck with a hammer through the service window. Once inside, the suspect armed himself with a knife and forced the victim to the floor and stole property from the food truck. The suspect exited the truck through the rear door and fled west toward the back of the gas station, climbed over the fence and was last seen running through the wooded area toward Sligo Mill Road. The suspect left behind the hammer and knife, both of which were impounded.
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
Bay Net
Suspect Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Citizen At Hotel In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a citizen armed robbery that occurred last month. On December 12, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a hotel room in the 11700 block of...
fox5dc.com
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police on scene at barricade in west Baltimore Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department and SWAT officers are on the scene of a barricade in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore, said authorities. Police say at around 6 pm both city police and SWAT were sent to the scene of a domestic incident inside of a...
3 shootings, 1 deadly within hours of each other in DC
Editor’s Note: Based on updated information from police, the time frame in which the shootings took place has been updated. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department found itself busy Saturday night into Sunday morning as officers investigated three shootings that happened within the span of two hours. In one case, the person […]
mocoshow.com
Giant Gas Station Carjacking Defendant Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
On Friday, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, James Bonifant sentenced defendant, Tyrece Jones, 21, of Oxon Hill to 25 years in prison suspend all but eight years and five years of supervised probation upon release, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jones was convicted by a jury in October 2022 on charges of carjacking and second degree assault.
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting
Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14, on the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, NW. According to a press release, at about 12:08 pm, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victims and then fled the scene.
WUSA
Taxi driver stabbed and robbed in Prince George's County
Independent taxi drivers in Prince George's County tell us they continue to be targets of armed robberies. A 15-year-old who is accused of robbing at least 2 drivers.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion Robbery
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
WTOP
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC
D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
