FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Total Action for Progress hosts ‘Envision Your Vision’ event in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress (TAP) is continuing its efforts to try and curb the issue of gun violence through a monthly event. Every third Saturday in the month, TAP puts on an event for middle and high school students in the area to participate in. The...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke’s century-old industrial site could play a role in expanding modern biotech and health sciences in the city
Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhoood. Opinion: The redevelopment of the former American Viscose plant in Roanoke has been unthinkable. Until now. Opinion: Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again. The hulking industrial-era smokestacks of Roanoke’s old American Viscose Co....
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WSLS
Meet Caiden: Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first foster dog
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has a new mascot. Meet Caiden: the department’s first-ever foster dog. Caiden is about three years old and was picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP). The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Rachel Hale, came...
WSLS
Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show coming to Berglund Center this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – This Sunday, the Berglund Center will host the Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal show, put on by Virginia Bride Magazine. Guests will have access to food samples, photographers, DJs, hair and makeup professionals, and skincare professionals. “Wedding cakes, desserts, bridal stores, menswear, we don’t leave the men...
WSLS
LewisGale doctor weighs in on Adderall shortage
SALEM, Va. – An Adderall shortage is affecting some who live with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), both locally and nationwide. LewisGale Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Norah Silver sees about twenty patients a day. She says the number of people affected by ADHD is larger than many people realize. “For...
WSLS
Southern Trust Homes offers tips to prevent carbon monoxide
ROANOKE, Va. – Southern Trust Home Services offers tips to prevent exposure to carbon monoxide. The Roanoke-based home services company urges the importance of gas safety during the month of January. ROANOKE, Va. – Jan. 12, 2023 – With winter in full swing, Southern Trust Home Services, a leading...
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
wfxrtv.com
Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools recently received funding from the state along with the school board to improve safety. WDBJ7 checked in with school officials to see where they are in the process of completing safety measures. Just last week, RCPS tested its new panic button. It...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
WSLS
Brambleton Recreation Center offering new classes and programs to keep you fit this year
ROANOKE, Va. – Brambleton Recreation Center in Roanoke has a number of different programs and services to keep you and your family healthy. The Center has multipurpose rooms for various classes, including wellness, cultural arts, summer camps and community rooms. One of the classes they offer is T’ai Chi....
WSLS
Bedford firefighters show support for student bullied at school
BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department showed its support for students struggling with bullying at school. When they learned that a student in the community had been experiencing some issues with bullying, they wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone. Several members of the department...
WSLS
Roanoke dog spotlighted on national level
ROANOKE, Va. – One local pooch made his mark on the national stage. Poppy, a french bulldog from Roanoke, was named a winner of BARK’s Next Top Models contest. Poppy was featured on BARK’s social media platforms, and will be featured in upcoming marketing materials. As a...
WDBJ7.com
Development approvals spark conversation on affordable housing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The approval of one of the largest apartment complexes in the Roanoke Valley at Tuesday’s City Council meeting sparked a conversation about affordable housing, Especially after council learned the lowest rate will be $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment. “I’m certainly excited about the housing. 768...
WSLS
‘Kidneys for Kids’ hopes to find kidney donor for Lynchburg toddler
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Magnolia Maglosky acts like any other 16-month-old, only she’s living without a functioning kidney. Sydney and Tyler Maglosky, Magnolia’s parents, were told before she was born that she most likely wouldn’t survive through the night. “We were told that it was most likely...
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
WSET
Local baby boom: LewisGale breaks record for most deliveries for 2nd year in a row
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — LewisGale delivered a record number of babies in 2022, breaking last year's record, in what they said were the most babies birthed in the hospital's 113-year history. The total number of births in the 2022 mini baby boom was 1,249 babies. That's 68 more than...
WSLS
‘It’s a way of living’: Mom discusses parenting children with autism
ROANOKE, Va. – “As parents, we’re always worried.”. A fear Zuheil Alvarez Cortes lives with every day. She has four kids – one girl and three boys. All of her sons are on the autism spectrum. Gibi, her 16-year-old, has profound autism and is nonverbal. “He...
wfxrtv.com
One hospitalized after early morning structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firefighters in Roanoke rescued one person from a structure fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Purcell Ave. NE at 3:25 a.m. for a structure fire. When units arrived they found flames on the roof where they say the person was trapped.
