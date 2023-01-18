ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski are saying about Tom Brady’s future

By Conor Ryan
 3 days ago

"He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmWkj_0kJLllSL00
Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski are crossing two potential teams off of Tom Brady's list of destinations in 2023. Wilfredo Lee / AP

It remains to be seen if Tom Brady will return for a 24th NFL season.

And if the legendary quarterback doesn’t hang up his cleats, there’s no guarantee that he will remain in Tampa Bay.

But two of Brady’s former teammates are already crossing two potential destinations off of the 45-year-old QB’s list.

The Buccaneers stand as the odds-on favorite to retain his services in 2023, but Julian Edelman believes that ship has sailed.

“If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” the former Patriots wideout said during a new episode of “Inside the NFL” on Paramount+. “Tom is a businessman. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win.”

Brady left for greener pastures when he departed New England after the 2020 season. But could the Patriots legend return to Foxborough in 2023?

Rob Gronkowski isn’t putting much stock into a storybook reunion next season.

“I would 100% be surprised if he went back to New England, no doubt,” Gronkowski said during an appearance on the “New Heights” podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. “It would be nuts, it would be a crazy story, but I just really don’t see that happening. But you never know.

“I’m not Tom, I’m just putting my analyzing skills out there, and I think that would be a tough shot for him to back to New England. But it’s open.”

Last month, Gronkowski said on Fox News that the Patriots would welcome Brady back “with open arms” if the vaunted signal caller was intrigued by a return in 2023.

Both Edelman’s and Gronkowski’s predictions go against the odds set by Vegas on Brady’s whereabouts in 2023.

Tampa Bay is the current frontrunner for Brady’s next landing spot at +200, while the Patriots are tied for the fourth-best odds at +750.

