Berkeley, CA

sfstandard.com

SF Hot Pot Restaurant Could Become Apartment Building

An eight-story apartment building may be destined for the site of a San Francisco hot pot restaurant, new plans reveal. The apartments would be built in the Richmond on the site of the Grand Hot Pot Lounge, which would be demolished. The 105-foot building’s 63 homes would be a mix...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.5 million for a four-bedroom home

The property located in the 6600 block of Bubblingwell Place in San Jose was sold on Dec. 27, 2022. The $1,530,000 purchase price works out to $813 per square foot. The house built in 1970 has an interior space of 1,882 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Chinese New Year guide: Where to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

It’s about that time of year when small red envelopes are gifted and exchanges of “gung hay fat choy!” become the city’s soundtrack. The Chinese New Year is upon us. And as home to the oldest Chinatown in North America (as well as one of the largest outside of Asia), San Francisco knows how to celebrate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down

An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tourcounsel.com

San Francisco Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

The most outstanding brands at the best prices are in the San Francisco Premium Outlets. This is one of the best places to go shopping in San Francisco, just 40 minutes from downtown. They have almost 200 stores with brands for all tastes and pockets, but all with discounts. In the San Francisco Premium Outlets are the most recognized luxury fashion brands such as Burberry, Versace, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo among others.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Three-bedroom home sells in Oakland for $1.5 million

A historic house built in 1922 located in the 6500 block of Chabot Road in Oakland has new owners. The 1,532-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 13, 2022. The $1,501,000 purchase price works out to $980 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 4,050-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

This Castro Classic for Late Night Mexican Food Just Shuttered

El Capitan Taqueria, a three-year-old staple at 4150 18th Street in the Castro District, permanently closed without a word this week. Hoodline reports owner Nimer Massis could not be reached for comment, but the restaurant’s interior had been gutted of chairs and tables. A listing for the space is now live, as well. Massis also owns two more El Capitan Taquerias, one on Folsom and another on Polk Street, plus El Rancho Grande on Divisadero Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Excellent Cheap Eats Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans

Where can you get a delicious, inexpensive meal for under $15 in San Francisco? We asked our Instagram followers for their favorite cheap eats in the city and got some fantastic recommendations. Read on for an incomplete list of SF restaurants that give you the most bang for your buck, in no particular order. Saigon Sandwich is a must for fresh, tasty, and affordable bánh mi in SF — and these massive sandwiches run for just $5 each. Pick up your choice of Vietnamese sandwiches with fillings including roast chicken, roast pork, and meat ball pork. Keep in mind that there’s usually a line, the restaurant is cash only, and you must order to go (Jefferson Park is only a 10 minute walk away if you want to have a picnic). Location: 560 Larkin St If it’s homestyle burgers, sandos, and brunch items you crave, Delancey Street Restaurant is a must. Think 3-egg scrambles and eggs benedict with home-fried potatoes for under $10, fried chicken sandwiches and reubens for under $10, and pasta dishes and BBQ chicken for under $15.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The Powerhouse Group Behind Michelin-Starred Spruce Is Opening a New Restaurant in San Jose

Bacchus Management Group, a restaurant group with numerous Michelin stars scattered across Northern California, will open a new restaurant in San Jose. The new Santana Row restaurant, which is yet unnamed, will occupy the now-vacant space left behind by dim sum and cocktail outfit Sino. The San Francisco Business Times reports representatives for Bacchus and the property developers confirmed the company signed a lease for the space at 377 Santana Row, Suite 1000.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

A Guide to Chinese Regional Restaurants in the Bay Area

As the birthplace of the oldest Chinatown in the United States, San Francisco and its surrounding areas have many family-owned restaurants featuring dishes that represent the diversity of China’s regional cuisine. Without leaving the Bay Area, diners can slurp up unctuous hand-cut noodles and soup dumplings or try Sichuan peppercorn-filled dishes that will leave the mouth tingling and numb.
BERKELEY, CA

