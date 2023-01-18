Read full article on original website
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
Look: Here's Who Sean Payton Could Hire As Offensive Coordinator
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has not yet found his next home in the NFL. Whenever that time comes, he'll need to assemble a new coaching staff. Although there's no guarantee it'll happen, Payton may ask a familiar face to be his offensive coordinator. According to Benjamin Allbright ...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
Report: There Will Be 'Mutiny' If 1 Quarterback Returns As Starting QB Next Season
It's rare that a single player becomes so unpopular in his own locker room that there are whispers that players simply will not accept them being a part of the starting lineup. But that may just be the case for one embattled quarterback right now. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.
NFL rumors: Saquon Barkley isn’t in charge of his Giants’ future
Saquon Barkley wants to return to the New York Giants next season, but the decision doesn’t lie in the star running back’s hands. The Giants made excellent progress during Brian Daboll’s first season as head coach. Part of his initial success was a result of coaxing a big season out of running back Saquon Barkley. The star running back wants to return to the fold next season but his upcoming free agency represents a tough choice for New York’s front office.
Giants: 3 most likely contract solutions for Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones is set to become a free agent in the offseason. Here are three ways the New York Giants can approach his next contract. Few NFL quarterbacks had a bigger emergence in 2022 than Daniel Jones, who entered the year looking to prove himself to a new regime after having his fifth-year option declined.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
