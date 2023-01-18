ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

KPCW

Summit County Council approves 2023 RAP recreation funding

Over a 12-month period Summit County collected $1.1 million through the 0.1% RAP tax, which funds publicly owned or operated recreation facilities. The RAP Recreation committee received 16 applications for the money, though two were deemed ineligible by the county’s legal staff so they won’t receive the funds. The remaining requests totaled over $900,000.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Summit County hosting open houses as it begins visioning process

General plans are what local governments use as guides for future development and land use. The county currently has two separate plans - one covers the Snyderville Basin and the other covers the East side of the county. The Eastern Summit County general plan is nearly a decade old, and the Snyderville Basin general plan was last updated in 2015.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Heber downtown planning project asks for public input

Heber City planners and elected leaders have begun 2023 with renewed emphasis on the downtown area’s future. Before a public hearing next month, they’re asking for public input. Heberites have a month to offer feedback about topics like growth and building heights downtown. It’s an effort by the...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

“Trash crisis” over, new dashboard to get word out on future delays

Tim Loveday, Summit County solid waste supervisor, called recent garbage service problems a cascading series of events in which nothing went right. “Anything that could go wrong and pretty much went wrong,” he said. “You know we were already, Republic Services was already falling behind around December 14. We got hit with some pretty significant snow and the snow really compounded things. It was unfortunate from the county's perspective that we let the landfill crews take holiday on Christmas and New Years for those two Mondays. That was known about a year in advance but unfortunately the timing of the storms did not help that situation at all.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Riverton police chief off the job

RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
RIVERTON, UT
KPCW

First-annual Snowfest invites Heber community to airport

As Sundance Film Festival brings in lots of air traffic to the Heber Valley, the airport invites the community out for a celebration. For the first time, Snowfest at the Heber Valley Airport will include music, art, food trucks, hot chocolate and fire pits. As the name suggests, playing in...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
