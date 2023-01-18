Read full article on original website
Related
Heber sprinklers to be limited to cooler hours to conserve water
Next summer, people in Heber City will have to limit their lawn-watering to morning, evening and overnight hours. Soon, when Heberites’ yards aren’t covered with snow, many will be eager to turn on their water systems and see their grass turn lush and green again. This year, if...
Summit County Council approves 2023 RAP recreation funding
Over a 12-month period Summit County collected $1.1 million through the 0.1% RAP tax, which funds publicly owned or operated recreation facilities. The RAP Recreation committee received 16 applications for the money, though two were deemed ineligible by the county’s legal staff so they won’t receive the funds. The remaining requests totaled over $900,000.
Mobile home residents frustrated as deadline to move approaches
Jason Williams has lived in Lesley's Mobile Home Park for 22 years, his mother lived here before that. He says he knew the evictions were coming but it doesn't make it any easier.
ksl.com
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
Summit County hosting open houses as it begins visioning process
General plans are what local governments use as guides for future development and land use. The county currently has two separate plans - one covers the Snyderville Basin and the other covers the East side of the county. The Eastern Summit County general plan is nearly a decade old, and the Snyderville Basin general plan was last updated in 2015.
Annual financial audit of Wasatch County schools shows increased revenue
The Wasatch County school board will hold its first meeting of the year Thursday, and on the agenda is the annual financial audit. Business Administrator Keith Johansen will go over the numbers from the school district’s 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2022. Total revenue for the year...
Salt Lake City's main library closed 'until further notice'
The Salt Lake City Public Library downtown had to close its doors this week to make a crucial plumbing repair.
Committee approves Great Salt Lake license plate
The Utah Legislature is considering a bill that would create a Great Salt Lake special license plate and direct revenue toward lake-related preservation efforts. Learn more.
Heber downtown planning project asks for public input
Heber City planners and elected leaders have begun 2023 with renewed emphasis on the downtown area’s future. Before a public hearing next month, they’re asking for public input. Heberites have a month to offer feedback about topics like growth and building heights downtown. It’s an effort by the...
What’s up with emergency declarations for home heating fuel?
Dozens of states and federal government issued emergency declaration. The orders allowed more time on the road for truckers to deliver home heating fuel. The declarations address unpredictable storms and trucker shortages.
DWR reminds the public to take free mandatory Antler Gathering Ethics course
UTAH — With February around the corner, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds those interested in gathering shed antlers between February 1 and April 15 to take the free […]
Salt Lake City drops lawsuit over inland port
A hotly contested lawsuit over the inland port has been dropped. Salt Lake City and the state of Utah mutually agreed to dismiss the lawsuit
Basin Recreation wants to hear from Park City youth to help shape its future
Last year Basin Recreation began envisioning the future of recreation in the Snyderville Basin. With demographic shifts and growth in the area, residents’ demands, and interests are changing. The organization has scheduled focus groups and Zoom calls this month to hear different needs and desires from the community. Dana...
“Trash crisis” over, new dashboard to get word out on future delays
Tim Loveday, Summit County solid waste supervisor, called recent garbage service problems a cascading series of events in which nothing went right. “Anything that could go wrong and pretty much went wrong,” he said. “You know we were already, Republic Services was already falling behind around December 14. We got hit with some pretty significant snow and the snow really compounded things. It was unfortunate from the county's perspective that we let the landfill crews take holiday on Christmas and New Years for those two Mondays. That was known about a year in advance but unfortunately the timing of the storms did not help that situation at all.”
Deer Valley Snow Park proposal headed back to Park City Planning Commission with parking tweaks
Nothing much has changed in Deer Valley’s plans since the commission last met to discuss the project just before Christmas. The resort previously requested less parking than required, but now says it can build the over 2,000 parking spaces the city’s code says must accompany the proposed development.
Park City Mountain lift maintenance union preps for first contract negotiations with Vail
After becoming the first lift maintenance and resort electrician union in the country last month, other ski resort workers have reached out from across the country to learn more. That’s according to Liesl Jenkins, a Park City team member that worked to organize. “People have reached out from afar...
KSLTV
Riverton police chief off the job
RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
First-annual Snowfest invites Heber community to airport
As Sundance Film Festival brings in lots of air traffic to the Heber Valley, the airport invites the community out for a celebration. For the first time, Snowfest at the Heber Valley Airport will include music, art, food trucks, hot chocolate and fire pits. As the name suggests, playing in...
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
KSLTV
Transgender Ogden man worries bills in legislature won’t help trans youth
OGDEN, Utah – As the Utah Senate passed three trans bills on to the House Friday, many in the LGBTQ community are worried these bills are unfairly targeting transgender youth and their families. Sean Childers-Gray is a transgendered man, and he’s the president of Ogden Pride. He’s been through...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0