Tim Loveday, Summit County solid waste supervisor, called recent garbage service problems a cascading series of events in which nothing went right. “Anything that could go wrong and pretty much went wrong,” he said. “You know we were already, Republic Services was already falling behind around December 14. We got hit with some pretty significant snow and the snow really compounded things. It was unfortunate from the county's perspective that we let the landfill crews take holiday on Christmas and New Years for those two Mondays. That was known about a year in advance but unfortunately the timing of the storms did not help that situation at all.”

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO