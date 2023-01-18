HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 15 UConn snapped a three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion by routing Butler 86-56 on Sunday. Adama Sanogo added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies (16-5, 5-5 Big East), who won their first 14 games this season but dropped five of six coming into the game with the Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7).

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO