DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of homes along the coast in Volusia County are still sitting on cliffs after their dunes or seawalls washed away in last year’s hurricanes. Months later, many are still waiting on permits to rebuild. They hope after the governor’s visit Wednesday, that state leaders heard their concerns and will make it easier to get the permits.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO