Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student HousingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"KovasinOrlando, FL
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"KovasinOrlando, FL
Related
click orlando
EPCOT parking lots get new names, signage
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The historical changes happening at EPCOT are now moving beyond the theme park. On Friday, Walt Disney World revealed that EPCOT’s parking lot will be divided in twain with two new character-themed parking lots. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida?...
click orlando
Daytona Beach leaders proposed changes could impact Bike Week, Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Big changes could be coming to Bike Week and Biketoberfest. Daytona Beach city leaders are looking to change what businesses can be in town during the events and where the events are held. Main Street is quiet this time of year but come March and...
click orlando
Troopers to hold ‘Move Over’ conference in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol announced a “Move Over” press conference in honor of Austin Gayne, who was fatally struck by a car while towing a truck in 2021. The conference comes as part of Move Over Month, which reminds Florida drivers that they’re required...
click orlando
Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee to be sold off following Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – On Thursday, the Good Samaritan Society released a statement through CEO Nate Schema announcing their Osceola County facility is being sold off from the company following damage from Hurricane Ian. Schema said the company is “consolidating services” and will only operate in “seven core states.” He...
click orlando
Gray and cooler with rain chances returning to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast skies will be around for most of Saturday with rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The highest rain chances will focus themselves north of Orlando. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in death of Orange County mother, sheriff’s office says | Why are some...
click orlando
Florida Smash Beer Festival makes its way to Longwood
LONGWOOD, Fla. – If you’re looking for a smashing, good time look no further. The Florida Smash Beer Festival is making its way to Longwood, for an unforgettable day of sunshine, music and beer. The beer festival will take place at Reiter Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Kissimmee man dies in motorcycle crash with turning SUV in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man from Kissimmee died early Sunday when a motorcycle he was riding struck an SUV that turned into his path at an intersection not far from downtown Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:47 a.m. at South Orange...
click orlando
Good Samaritan Society homeowners voice concerns over community selloff
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the announcement that Good Samaritan Society is selling off the Kissimmee Village community, News 6 spoke with residents who currently live there. Ray Rodriguez is a homeowner in the community and said, “Our biggest concern is that they’re gonna wanna change the whole area...
click orlando
Orlando woman dies after rear-end crash with SUV on State Road 429 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando woman died after a car she was in — which was stopped on State Road 429, blocking an outside lane — was struck from behind by an SUV late Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred southbound...
click orlando
Volusia County hurricane victims hope to see ease in getting permits
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of homes along the coast in Volusia County are still sitting on cliffs after their dunes or seawalls washed away in last year’s hurricanes. Months later, many are still waiting on permits to rebuild. They hope after the governor’s visit Wednesday, that state leaders heard their concerns and will make it easier to get the permits.
click orlando
Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms at Orange County mobile home park
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There were many thankful residents Saturday morning at Deerwood, a mobile home park in east Orange County. Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Florida went door to door making sure everyone had a working smoke alarm. They helped install the free alarms and also educated residents about the importance of having an escape plan.
click orlando
Take a photo, it’ll last longer: IMAGES art festival returns to New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Artists are going to be leaving more than footprints at the upcoming images festival in New Smyrna Beach. The 47th annual IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts will be held from Jan. 27-29 at Riverside Drive and Canal Street. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29.
click orlando
LYNX bus hits, kills man who tried to flag it down in Orlando, troopers say
A man waiting for a LYNX bus on an Orlando sidewalk was struck and killed by the bus when he tried to flag it down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive and Dividend Drive, west of Orange Blossom Trail in the Oakridge area.
click orlando
Osceola school district hiring teachers abroad to help with teacher shortage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Gerardo Nuñez has a passion for teaching — so much so that he took his decade-long teaching experience outside his homeland of Colombia and brought it to Osceola County. “In general, it’s really a good, good experience,” the 35-year-old from Cartagena, Colombia said. “It...
click orlando
No bond for woman accused of fatally shooting terminally ill husband at hospital, Volusia judge says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach — in what police said resulted from a murder-suicide agreement — made her first appearance in Volusia County court Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, faces charges of premeditated...
click orlando
Cocoa man dead, passenger seriously injured after crash into ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
click orlando
Suspect on the run after he robbed, shot man outside Orlando restaurant, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured after being robbed and shot near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, police said. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.
click orlando
Woman dies after being struck while walking across State Road A1A in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman died after being struck by a van Friday while walking across State Road A1A in Ormond-By-The-Sea, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred northbound as the van approached Margaret Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in...
click orlando
Man killed after hitting curb, being thrown from motorcycle on SR-408 exit ramp in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Friday when he was thrown from his bike after hitting a curb on a State Road 408 exit ramp in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m. on eastbound SR-408 at...
click orlando
Orlando nonprofit provides free food to local veterans each month
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida nonprofit agency is serving those who served by providing a free food giveaway each month. Army veteran Michael Nadile and his wife, Maria, stood alongside a couple hundred veterans to receive fresh produce, meat and snacks at Soliders’ Angels food giveaway in Orlando on Friday.
Comments / 0