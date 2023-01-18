ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

EPCOT parking lots get new names, signage

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The historical changes happening at EPCOT are now moving beyond the theme park. On Friday, Walt Disney World revealed that EPCOT’s parking lot will be divided in twain with two new character-themed parking lots. [TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida?...
BAY LAKE, FL
Troopers to hold ‘Move Over’ conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol announced a “Move Over” press conference in honor of Austin Gayne, who was fatally struck by a car while towing a truck in 2021. The conference comes as part of Move Over Month, which reminds Florida drivers that they’re required...
ORLANDO, FL
Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee to be sold off following Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – On Thursday, the Good Samaritan Society released a statement through CEO Nate Schema announcing their Osceola County facility is being sold off from the company following damage from Hurricane Ian. Schema said the company is “consolidating services” and will only operate in “seven core states.” He...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Gray and cooler with rain chances returning to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast skies will be around for most of Saturday with rain chances increasing for the afternoon. The highest rain chances will focus themselves north of Orlando. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in death of Orange County mother, sheriff’s office says | Why are some...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Smash Beer Festival makes its way to Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. – If you’re looking for a smashing, good time look no further. The Florida Smash Beer Festival is making its way to Longwood, for an unforgettable day of sunshine, music and beer. The beer festival will take place at Reiter Park on Saturday, Jan. 28. [TRENDING:...
LONGWOOD, FL
Good Samaritan Society homeowners voice concerns over community selloff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the announcement that Good Samaritan Society is selling off the Kissimmee Village community, News 6 spoke with residents who currently live there. Ray Rodriguez is a homeowner in the community and said, “Our biggest concern is that they’re gonna wanna change the whole area...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Volusia County hurricane victims hope to see ease in getting permits

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of homes along the coast in Volusia County are still sitting on cliffs after their dunes or seawalls washed away in last year’s hurricanes. Months later, many are still waiting on permits to rebuild. They hope after the governor’s visit Wednesday, that state leaders heard their concerns and will make it easier to get the permits.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Red Cross volunteers install smoke alarms at Orange County mobile home park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There were many thankful residents Saturday morning at Deerwood, a mobile home park in east Orange County. Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central Florida went door to door making sure everyone had a working smoke alarm. They helped install the free alarms and also educated residents about the importance of having an escape plan.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Take a photo, it’ll last longer: IMAGES art festival returns to New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Artists are going to be leaving more than footprints at the upcoming images festival in New Smyrna Beach. The 47th annual IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts will be held from Jan. 27-29 at Riverside Drive and Canal Street. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Orlando nonprofit provides free food to local veterans each month

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida nonprofit agency is serving those who served by providing a free food giveaway each month. Army veteran Michael Nadile and his wife, Maria, stood alongside a couple hundred veterans to receive fresh produce, meat and snacks at Soliders’ Angels food giveaway in Orlando on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL

