Read full article on original website
Related
969wsig.com
Court date continued for Timberville man
The Timberville man arrested following a 19-hour standoff with police has seen his court date continued for another month. According to online records, a “review progress” hearing for Joshua Ryan Litten was continued until February 24th in Shenandoah County General District Court. He’s facing five total charges, including three counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.
969wsig.com
Avian Flu found in Rockingham County turkeys
Virginia poultry producers received some disturbing news from the Virginia Departmenjt of Agriculture and Consumer Services this morning. ‘. Michael Wallace, V[DACS Director of Communications, confirmed that a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County has reported the state’s first positive case of Avian Flu. Wallace says the department is...
969wsig.com
UVA returns for spring classes
Spring classes for undergraduates are officially underway at the University of Virginia. The spring semester started for thousands of students yesterday. School President Jim Ryan said in a video on the school’s website that his team is ready to help anyone that was impacted by the tragic shooting on campus last November.
969wsig.com
James Madison Women’s Basketball falls at home to Georgia Southern
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Georgia Southern dominated the glass, out-rebounding James Madison 53-37 as it held on to edge the Dukes, 69-65, on Thursday night inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Eagles pulled down 20 offensive rebounds which they turned into 24 second-chance points. JMU now sits at 16-3...
969wsig.com
JMU Men’s Basketball rallies to win at Troy in OT, 89-87
TROY, Ala. – Senior guard Vado Morse knocked down a jump shot with 0.6 seconds left in overtime to lift James Madison to a massive 89-87 win at Troy in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball at Trojan Arena. The Dukes (13-7, 4-3 SBC) rallied from 13 down in...
Comments / 0